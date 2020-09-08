Rock Hill TE Robbie Ouzts (6-4 240), one of the state’s top prospects in the 2021 class, announced a commitment to Alabama early Tuesday afternoon. Ouzts had narrowed his decision to the Crimson Tide and Virginia Tech. Some of his other offers were USC, Kentucky, Louisville, Duke, NC State, West Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Arkansas. “I think they (Alabama) like his athleticism, his physicality, his ability to catch the football, play in the backfield,” Rock Hill coach Bubba Pittman said. “He’s got so many weapons, so versatile in the things that he can do. I think they see the opportunity to use him in a lot of different roles.” Last season Ouzts had 32 catches for 465 yards.

Clemson target five-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci of Lititz, PA is set to announce Tuesday at 6:00 PM via CBSSports.com. Rucci had a final list of Clemson, Wisconsin, Penn State, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and Notre Dame. Internet projections have Rucci picking Wisconsin where his brother is a tight end. Clemson has three offensive linemen committed for the 2021 class.

One-time USC target OT Kamron Scott of Converse, TX committed to UTSA Tuesday morning. USC, Colorado, Ole Miss, SMU and Houston weer his other finalists. Scott had planned to to announce October 24th, but UTSA offered a close friend over the weekend, and that led him to move up the date. Scott was once committed to the Roadrunners. The Gamecocks have two offensive linemen committed for the 2021 class.

Four-star safety Derrick Davis (6-1 194) of Monroeville, PA said Monday night he’s no longer hearing from Clemson. Davis is ranked the #2 safety in the country and had Clemson on his short list along with Southern Cal, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia and Pitt. He said he hasn’t heard from the Tigers in several weeks while he has been talking with Georgia, LSU, Penn State regularly.

USC handed several more offers Monday including one to 2021 SAF Chase Hattley (6-3 205) of Cary, NC. Hatley is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the #48 safety nationally. In early August Hatley released a top eight, from 17 offers, of NC State, Appalachian State, Florida State, Oklahoma, Liberty, West Virginia, East Carolina and Boston College. According to MaxPreps stats, last season Hattley had 9 interceptions and knocked down 5 other passes.

USC also offered 2022 CB Tyler Woodard (6-2 186) of Memphis. He is not yet rated in the 247 Sports system. Some of his other offers are Oregon, Missouri, Tennessee, Tulane, Alabama, Southern Miss, Liberty, Arkansas, UAB, Grambling State, Kent State and Baylor.

The Gamecocks also offered in the 2022 class four-star DE Kenyatta Jackson of Hollywood, FL. He’s rated the #5 weakside defensive end nationally and the #6 prospect in Florida. Clemson offered Jackson and is included in his top 12 released June 23rd. The others on that list are Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

USC also reached into Georgia with an offer to 2022 WR De’Nylon Morrissette (6-1 182) of Snellville. He carries a three-star rating and a #39 ranking in Georgia. Also on his offer list are Penn State, Alabama, Oregon, Minnesota, Georgia, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Wake Forest, Boston College, Arizona State, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Michigan.