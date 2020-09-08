Tee times for Friday’s opening round of the Gaston County Amateur.

The 2020 Gaston County Amateur Tournament gets underway Friday morning at Catawba Creek Golf Course in Gastonia.

It will be the first of three rounds being played, with the event pivoting to Cramer Mountain Golf Club in Cramerton on Saturday and Gaston Country Club hosting Sunday’s final round.

Lee Dorn is back to defend his 2019 Gaston Amateur title, with three-time champion Larry Cloninger returning in an effort to repeat as the Bill Cox Senior Award winner.

Below are tee times for Friday’s opening round.

8:30 a.m.: (First tee) Dan Ghent, Larry Beaver, Robert Adams, Tom Polito; (10th tee) Johnny Conner, Ricky Cope, Wayne King, Jeff Hartness

8:39 a.m.: (First tee) Mike Stewart, Lynn Hoover, Jeff Watts, Steve Hudgins; (10th tee) Virgil Rowland, Harold Varner, Nikki Helms, Jim Goulding

8:48 a.m.: (First tee) Sam Carpenter, Dana Valcourt, Gerald Rowland, Randall Garver; (10th tee) Rush Miller, David Morris, Robert Helms, Tom Haus

8:57 a.m.: (First tee) Lloyd White, Billy Glover, Richard Myers, Ed Brown; (10th tee) Jon Griffin, George Ratchford, Larry Cloninger, Toby Tyler

9:06 a.m.: (First tee) Michael Neece, Robert Blalock, Steve Cagle, Dusty Drum; (10th tee) Preston Lyon, Roy Barker Jr., Mark Chaparro, Jake Buchanan

9:15 a.m.: (First tee) Kent Cherry, Jeff Jordan, Trey Daughtridge, Joe Tucker; (10th tee) Eli Kinlaw, Nick Norman, Seanus Bogan, Tate Smith

9:33 a.m.: (First tee) Hunter Peak, Michael Crumbley, Raymond Grant, Cameron Hall; (10th tee) Archie Small, Luke Cochran, Steven Helms

9:42 a.m.: (First tee) Tyler Frady, Douglas Perkins, David Cauthen, Steven Dellinger; (10th tee) Eric Downs, Erik Ibsen, Daniel Anderson, Don Pirko

9:51 a.m. (First tee) Todd Stafford, Jordan Edgerton, James Ramsey, Addison Beam; (10th tee) Bradford Mulkey, Adam Arnett, Michael Davis, David MacMahan

10 a.m.: (First tee) Justin Spargo, Rich Wills, Zach Murrow, Jonathan Ramkissoon; (10th tee) Mark Hodges, Patrick Horneman, Lee Dorn, Eric Clay

10:09 a.m.: (First tee) Jason Greene, Colby Watts, Kevin Stines, Scott Hope; (10th tee) Mitchell Baker, Jamie Farr, Paul Walters, Andy Nicholson

10:18 a.m.: (First tee) Scott Denton, Jody Tatham, Peter Nicoletti, Michael Phillips; (10th tee) Judd Stewart, Eric Newton, Seth Crowson, David Smart

10:27 a.m.: (First tee) Mike Cochran, Tyler Bates, Greg Simmons, Derek Denton; (10th tee) Rodney Bumgarner, Chris Wood, Jeff Johnson, Jason Presnell

