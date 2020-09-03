Simply put, he wants to play.

Kobe Paysour is sticking to his word.

More than a month after tweeting he would play in South Carolina this fall should North Carolina scrap plans for high school football, the Kings Mountain wide receiver made his intention to head south official on Thursday.

Paysour has enrolled at South Carolina football powerhouse Gaffney High School this fall, where he’ll attend before early enrolling at the University of North Carolina.

Last month, the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) altered its sports calendar due to COVID-19. These changes saw football moved to February, and the potential loss of a season for senior student-athletes like Paysour.

Playin in SC if NC doesn’t have a season.

— KP12 (@KobePaysour11) July 23, 2020

"It’s one of those things where a kid doesn’t want to lose their senior season of football, and wants to play," said Gaffney football coach Dan Jones.

Paysour leaves as one of the top players in Kings Mountain’s storied gridiron history.

In 2017 - his first year at the varsity level - the 6-1, 175-pound wideout set the school’s freshman receiving record with 32 catches for 822 yards. Such would only be the start for Paysour, single-handedly rewriting the Mountaineer football record book.

He also holds the Kings Mountain record for most career receptions (171), receptions in a season (79), career receiving yards (3,696), receiving yards in a game (288), receiving yards in a season (1,721) and touchdown receptions in a season (26). He also has the longest interception return for a touchdown in school history, a 103-yard return for a score in Kings Mountain’s 2018 playoff win at Statesville.

"(Paysour) had a good run here for sure," said Kings Mountain football coach Greg Lloyd. "He really is a special player and did some great things for us and our program. He and his family made a decision what they wanted to do this fall, and I wish them all the best. Kobe will be great in whatever he chooses."

At Gaffney, he’ll join a prolific offense led by Howard commit and quarterback Undre Lindsay, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns a season ago. Paysour’s presence will also take a significant share of the load off Indians wide receiver Natron Johnson Jr., who caught 69 passes for 802 yards and three scores in 2019.

