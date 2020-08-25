Tar Heels start in top 20 and, in a wild season with 2 of the Power 5 sitting out, they could rise even higher

North Carolina has doubled up in the national rankings department, after checking in at No. 18 in the preseason edition of The Associated Press poll on Monday, a Top 25 lineup unlike any that has been compiled before.

Earlier this month, the Tar Heels appeared at No. 19 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll presented by the USA Today Sports Network.

Monday’s development solidified that for the first time in four years, North Carolina will enter a college football season — if one can be conducted this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic — as a nationally ranked team.

Clemson claimed the preseason No. 1 spot in the AP poll, which includes a combined nine teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 whose fall seasons have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns and considerations. Those leagues are hoping to pursue playing competitive seasons in the spring.

Ohio State on Monday landed a close No. 2 behind Clemson, now perched atop the AP rankings for the second preseason in a row. The Tigers open the season Sept. 12 at Wake Forest under the Atlantic Coast Conference’s modified football schedule.

Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma rounded out the top five. LSU, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame completed the remainder of the top 10.

When the season starts next month, should it get off the ground during this uncertain time of coronavirus, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and 51 other bowl subdivision teams no longer will be eligible for AP Top 25 inclusion with their seasons having been suspended.

The Mid-American and Mountain West conferences have joined the Big Ten and Pac-12 in calling off football for the fall. Meanwhile, the ACC, Southeastern Conference, Big 12, American Athletic, Conference USA and Sun Belt are forging ahead in an effort to play this fall.

Virginia Tech missed on giving the ACC four teams in the preseason AP poll, alongside Clemson, Notre Dame and North Carolina. The Hokies were second among the top vote-getters left out of the rankings. Notre Dame temporarily has shed its long-held independent status and is competing for the ACC title this season.

North Carolina is scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 against Syracuse under the ACC’s new football model.

The calendar read September 2016 the last time the Tar Heels were ranked to enter a season. North Carolina was coached by Larry Fedora and quarterbacked by Mitch Trubisky then. Now, Mack Brown and Sam Howell are at the doorstep of their second seasons in those respective lead roles for the Tar Heels.

Preseason AP football poll, with records from last year in parentheses and total points received in the voting:

1. Clemson (14-1) — 1,520 points

2. Ohio State (13-1) — 1,504

3. Alabama (11-2) — 1,422

4. Georgia (12-2) — 1,270

5. Oklahoma (12-2) — 1,269

6. LSU (15-0) — 1,186

7. Penn State (11-2) — 1,147

8. Florida (11-2) — 1,125

9. Oregon (12-2) — 1,119

10. Notre Dame (11-2) — 995

11. Auburn (9-4) — 852

12. Wisconsin (10-4) — 840

13. Texas A&M (8-5) — 764

14. Texas (8-5) — 703

15. Oklahoma State (8-5) — 672

16. Michigan (9-4) — 611

17. Southern California (8-5) — 534

18. North Carolina (7-6) — 496

19. Minnesota (11-2) — 451

20. Cincinnati (11-3) — 234

21. Central Florida (10-3) — 229

22. Utah (11-3) — 211

23. Iowa State (7-6) — 199

24. Iowa (10-3) — 134

25. Tennessee (8-5) — 133

Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (Fla.) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1.