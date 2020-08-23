First-year coach Takayo Siddle has finally been able to meet his whole team in person as the Seahawks try to return to the top of the CAA.

With fall sports completely postponed to the spring at UNCW, most Seahawk athletes are slowly building camaraderie and fitness in preparation for 2021.

It’s a different process for the basketball teams, however, and especially for the men’s program under first-year coach Takayo Siddle, who didn’t even get to see some of his players in person until Wednesday.

A final decision on when, or who, the Seahawks will get to start their schedule isn’t near completion -- the vagaries of COVID-19 will do that later this year. Until then, Siddle and the Seahawks can begin answering the host of questions that surround them after a third-consecutive 20-loss season.

How’d Ian Steere get eligible?

When Sanford native Ian Steere transferred to UNCW earlier this year from St. John’s, Siddle and the university were unsure if they would ask for a waiver for him to immediately play.

At 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds, the forward’s presence would be sorely needed; the roster had only two active post players after the transfer of Marten Linssen after the season. But in previous years, the waiver process was unpredictable. He might have been in, he might have had to redshirt.

UNCW eventually decided on asking for the waiver, and announced its success on July 27. Steere joins sophomore Imajae Dodd and senior John Bowen as traditional post players in the lineup.

"We thought we had enough of a case on our end, and with the help of St. John’s," the process started, Siddle said. "It was a good enough case to at least have a chance. And we need him.

"With the way we play, no one guy’s gonna play all the minutes at that position. And you’ve gotta factor in foul trouble and some other things. Three is probably the minimum at that position."

So who ya got?

UNCW only lost three players off last season’s roster, its fewest entering a year since 2007-08. Yet it only has four players entering their third year with the program -- Jaylen Sims; Ty Gadsden, who’s missed 19 games over two seasons because of injuries; Jay Estimé, who was out all but five games a year ago with injury; and walk-on Brent Jenkins.

Siddle wants to re-implement the #RunDefendWin philosophy that worked so well during his previous time under Kevin Keatts at UNCW -- but it’s a big change from predecessor C.B. McGrath, whose defense wasn’t built around high-energy pressure and turnovers.

For his eight approved hours of weekly basketball activity, though, Siddle does have a roster of players with plenty of experience from a year ago because of injuries and defections.

The Seahawks have three point guards -- Gadsden, sophomore Shykeim Phillips and freshman JaJuan Carr from Pender High. There’s a logjam for the off-guard and wing positions with six other interchangeable parts: senior Mike Okauru and Estimé (who could apply for a redshirt), juniors Sims and Brian Tolefree, sophomore Jake Boggs and freshman Jamahri Harvey.

What about COVID?

Like every other sport with the pandemic -- we’ll know when we know. Other UNC system schools have gone to online-only learning this week because of a dramatic rise in positive coronavirus tests. UNC and N.C. State have kept athletes in place, and it seems logical that UNCW would follow that plan if a similar situation plays out.

Seahawks players were not pushed to certain sections of dorms or housing, though a number of them were on campus for summer session, starting in late July.

"Just part of campus like everyone else," Siddle said. "But with a smaller number of students expected on campus, it might be easier to avoid all of the issues than normal."

100% committed!! @uncwmenshoops pic.twitter.com/wnfapmfQ0y

— Will McCracken (@WillMcCracken34) August 12, 2020

What about the future?

While recruiting restrictions remain in place through the end of September, Siddle and his team continue to use the internet as best they can to keep up.

"Yeah, everything’s not normal for us right now," Siddle said. "Whether that’s going on a virtual tour or sending a video of where they’d be living -- whatever it may be. I think for us, and for everyone, we’re trying to figure out the best way to sell our place and get these student-athletes excited about our situation.

"But I told someone a while ago, we’re not going to make excuses about it. We know our place is a special place. … We’re going to figure it out and get the job done."

UNCW currently has three scholarships open for the Class of 2021, and will add transfer Joe Pridgen from Holy Cross, the Patriot League rookie of the year who’s redshirting this season.

Will McCracken, a high school guard from Cincinnati, posted a verbal commitment on social media that would take one of the three spots. The site verbalcommits.com has UNCW in the mix for nearly two dozen other players.

Steere’s eligibility also solved a balance problem on the roster in two ways -- the team’s classes are balanced, and are closer to Siddle’s optimal number of post players.

"We were going to make it work (without Steere), and we thought we had good guard play and we’d make it work and we had enough to win. But we weren’t going to sacrifice a scholarship," Siddle said. "I didn’t want it to hurt us getting a good player at that position in the (2021) class. But now that he’s immediately eligible, that answers a lot of questions for us."