With overlapping seasons, football and lacrosse athletes will need to decide if they want to pick one sport or try and play both during the upcoming school year.

Ashley senior Trenton Hassel thought his high school football career was over last week when he saw the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s new calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

Hassel plays lacrosse and football for the Screaming Eagles. For the upcoming school year, there will be a five-week overlap between football and lacrosse, with the lacrosse season running from Jan. 11 - March 12. The spring football season will take place Feb. 8 - April 9.

"I was confused at first because I’ve always played football and I’ve always played lacrosse," Ashley senior Trenton Hassel said. "I thought I was in a dilemma, and I thought I wasn’t going to be able to play football next year. But after talking with my coaches, they told me I can play both."

Many students like Hassel will need to either juggle both sports or pick one during the upcoming school year.

According to rosters obtained by the StarNews or on Maxpreps.com, 18.9 percent of all lacrosse athletes in the Mideastern Conference also played football during the 2019-20 school year.

Laney senior Mason Vaughan and North Brunswick senior Tate Davis are two other local athletes who play both sports, but they have different mindsets on how to handle the overlapping schedules.

Vaughan is going to do everything in his power to play both sports, even at the same time. He likes football and lacrosse equally, and doesn’t want to choose between the two.

Davis, who is the son of North Brunswick football head coach Bryan Davis, is already planning on skipping his senior lacrosse season.

"It stinks because I was really looking forward to this last year of lacrosse for me," Tate said. "But I really want to try and play college football and this is my last high school season to show people what I can do."

The logistics of Vaughan’s best-case scenario are still being worked out. There is no NCHSAA rule that prohibits a student from participating in two sports at the same time, but Hoggard athletic director Brad Lewis said it’s hard to imagine a student-athlete being able to attend multiple sports in the same day.

The Vikings had the highest number of crossover athletes between the two sports, with nine members of the lacrosse team also participating in football. Lewis knows this will be a particularly big issue inside Hoggard’s campus, but the students will be his top-priority.

"We had a meeting with all of our head coaches Friday and I made it pretty explicit that all coaches across all sports need to work together this year," Lewis said. "Coaches will need to know the difference this year between what their program needs, and what their program wants. Do we need to force kids to pick one sport? No, so let’s provide as much help to the kids as we can during this crazy year."