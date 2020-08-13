Due to the popularity of the Asheville Triathlon that was moved to Hendersonville in July, iDaph Events recently announced that registration is now open for the Hendersonville Triathlon, which will be Sunday, September 20 at Oklahawa Greenway and Patton Park’s pool.

"We are so excited to officially announce that we have received approval to produce another triathlon this year at the Patton Park and pool in Hendersonville," said Daphne Kirwood, race director and owner of iDaph Events. "The city and park were so pleased with the July event that they would love for us to do it again this year, and 83 percent of our past participants said they would come back and do it again."

The Hendersonville Triathlon will again be limited to 150 participants, and the format and courses will also be the same, Kirkwood said.

Here is the course description:

Swim

The 400-meter swim takes place in Patton Pool, an Olympic sized 50-meter lap pool with eight lanes. Swimmers will be spaced in time trial starts. Participants will have a time trial start with plenty of time between each swimmer and will be organized in wave starts according to their estimated 100-yard swim time. Swimmers will flow in one direction in the lane.

Bike

The 12.5-mile bike course rolls through Oklahawa Greenway, exits the Greenway and flows along a ‘rolling’ course through Henderson County countryside roads. Cyclists will return to the park by way of the Greenway and back to the transition zone.

Run

The 5K run is fast and for the most part-flat, except for one little dipper hill that will crest before entering back to the park. The entire run is on the Oklahawa Greenway. The section of the greenway used for this event will run towards Jackson Park. There will only be a short section where the bike/run overlap. The route is an out-and-back, lollipop course, with one ‘self-service’ water station at the halfway point. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fuel, nutrition and refreshments.

There is also a virtual option for those wanting to be a part of the event at home. The virtual participants will still be eligible for prizes, a race T-shirt and a medal.

Just like the Asheville Triathlon in July, the Hendersonville Triathlon will be held with COVID-19 restrictions in place, Kirkwood said.

"Here at iDaph Events, safety is our top priority," said Kirkwood. "We want to ensure that our participants, staff and volunteers stay safe and healthy, and we are following all of the necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Packet pickup is at Patton Park at the roundabout in front of the pool. Pickup will be drive-thru style, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, September 19. Registration must be done online at home. There is no on-site registration.

Spectators are not allowed in the event village area or at the pool start, but are allowed along the bike and run route.

Kirkwood said the Hendersonville Triathlon is set to be an annual event.

"The City of Hendersonville and the YMCA pool have stated they would like for iDaph Events to make the Hendersonville Triathlon an annual tradition each year in late May/early June. Due to its proximity to the Oklawaha Greenway and its heated pool, Patton Park is an ideal location for both triathlon training and triathlon events," she said.

The registration link is https://raceroster.com/events/2020/33425/hendersonville-triathlon and can also be accessed by visiting idaph.net.