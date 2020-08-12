Many Wilmington-area volleyball players are getting their work done on the sand this summer, still waiting to hear if there will be a fall indoor season.

Nights at Capt’n Bill’s Backyard Grill are always filled with volleyball talent, and that hasn’t changed during the COVID-19 summer.

In fact, Larry Salefsky believes the virus is motivating more people to play, and that includes Wilmington-area high school athletes who are still unsure if they’ll have a fall indoor season.

"We’ve always had a lot of people playing regardless here in Wilmington," said Salefsky, the former head coach at Ashley High School and club director of the East Coast Volleyball Academy in Wilmington.

"But I think kids are playing a lot more this summer than they have in the past. As of now, the high school seasons aren’t happening so the girls don’t have to do those workouts. They still want to get their work in, so they’re coming to play more beach."

Salefsky runs doubles tournaments at the 10-court venue on Market Street, and he said every one of his tournaments this summer has reached the maximum number of teams allowed. That level of excitement didn’t occur last summer.

In the past, beach volleyball was a different way to train for the indoor high school season. But more colleges, including UNCW, are starting beach volleyball programs and providing girls with another opportunity to earn a college scholarship.

Hoggard rising senior Ayla Johnson is a prime example of that kind of transition. She started playing volleyball in middle school and began her beach career as a freshman in high school to maximize her potential with the Vikings.

Now, however, Johnson prefers the beach game, and Salefsky calls her one of the best in the area. She’s closing in on choosing a college destination.

"At first, playing beach was just a way for me to try and get my vertical up for the indoor season," Johnson said. "I’ve played pretty much non-stop this summer because there’s not much else to do, on top of trying to be a better player."

Some of Johnson’s local teammates this summer include Ashley’s Trinity Rosales, Hoggard’s Gracie Sistrunk and Topsail’s Elizabeth Fonvielle.

Salefsky said Sistrunk was a great example of someone who doesn’t want to play collegiately, but is coming out to more tournaments this summer because of suspension of fall sports.

There are still safety protocols that need to be followed with the outdoor game, such as limited spectators and sanitizing shared equipment. Salefsky is allowing each competitor to only bring one spectator to his tournaments.

"As long as the state stays open, these girls like Ayla are going to keep coming and playing in them," Salefsky said. "Sure, some girls have college aspirations, but it’s just nice in general to get outside and be around other people. It’s been a saving grace for me to hold these tournaments and have some feeling of normalcy."