7-1 center John Butler of Christ Church announced Sunday night he will make his college commitment on Wednesday. In the same tweet, Butler revealed his top six as USC, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. He has taken recruiting visits to all but Vanderbilt and Wake Forest, and he has been to Wake for a tournament. Among offering schools not making his short list were Clemson, Tennessee, Xavier and Florida. Last season Butler averaged 18 points and 9 rebounds per game. In the 247Sports Composite, he’s rated as a 4-star prospect and ranked the #12 center in the country and #2 prospect in South Carolina.

Two big football commitment announcements are scheduled for this week. Tuesday DT Payton Page of Greensboro will reveal his decision. He has been down to Clemson, Tennessee and North Carolina. Clemson has made Page the complete focus of its recruiting efforts at defensive tackle holding off offering and/or pursuing any other prospects at the position.

Saturday DB Damond Harmon of Highland Springs, VA will disclose his choice. He’s had a top list of USC, Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee and Penn State. Many of the predictions for him have pointed to Oklahoma.

RB signee ZaQuandre White said Sunday night he has two assignments that have to be graded and posted Monday and then he heads to Columbia. He had planned to arrive this weekend but his teachers weren’t working over the weekend. He said there should be no Issues with the grades. White played last season at Iowa Western JC after starting his career as a linebacker at Florida State in 2017.

Clemson target Korey Foreman of Corona, CA confirmed to Rivals he will stick with his plan to graduate early and sign in January despite his senior season being moved to 2021. He has a top 7 of Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Southern Cal, Alabama and Howard.

USC target TE Michael Trigg of Lake Wales, FL, who also is a basketball prospect, was offered in both sports by Arizona State.

USC is the first to offer 2022 DT Erick Conley (6-3 254) of Houston.

Lamar OL Kenneth Walton (6-4 300) committed to Coastal Carolina. He also had offers from Charleston Southern, Wofford, Navy, Howard and Georgia State. He was named 1A All-State last season.

Clemson is strongly in the mix with another defensive end prospect offered shortly after the Korey Foreman decommitment. Monkell Goodwine (6-4 260) of Fort Washington, MD named a new top five Saturday with Clemson in the group. The Tigers are joined by Arizona State, Alabama, Kentucky and Texas A&M. Clemson and Kentucky replace Penn State and Maryland from his original top five. Goodwine visited A&M last season and one of his teammates signed with A&M and enrolled in January leading to some belief that Texas A&M is the team to beat, but Alabama also has been making a strong push for him. Goodwin is ranked as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the #9 strongside defensive end nationally.

Clemson is in the top 6 with 2022 LB TJ Dudley (6-2 210) of Montgomery, AL. Dudley also named LSU, Alabama, Oregon, Florida State and Auburn as his finalists. Among his other offers were USC, Michigan State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Dudley is rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the #17 outside linebacker nationally in his class. Last season he recorded 131 tackles with 7.5 sacks and 4 passes broken up. Dudley visited Clemson March, and he was at Alabama for a game in October and Auburn for a game in November.

The nation’s top ranked receiver in the 2021 class, five-star Emeka Egbuka (6-1 190) of Steilacoom, WA named a final four in May of Clemson, Ohio State, Washington and Oklahoma. He also planned to sign in December, graduate early and enroll in January. But the state of Washington has delayed its high school football season until March, and Egbuka told 247Sports he is leaning toward staying in school to play his senior season in 2021. He said he’s also in regular contact with coaches from his four finalists and conducted a virtual visit with Clemson. He visited Clemson in July of last year during a tour of Southeastern schools. He’s also been to Alabama and Ohio State among his finalists. Last season Egbuka had 83 catches for 1607 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also plays in the secondary and had 8 interceptions. For his career, Egbuka has 199 catches for 3907 yards and 61 touchdowns, and he has 18 interceptions according to MaxPreps stats. He has committed to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January. Clemson has three receivers already committed for the 2021 class.

USC offered 2022 LB Harold Perkins (6-3 200) of Cypress, TX. He’s ranked as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Combine and is ranked as the #16 outside linebacker nationally in the 2022 class. Some of his other offers are Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Southern Cal. Last season Perkins recorded 46 tackles with 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. He also broke up 7 passes and had 1 interception.

USC offered 2023 TE Pearce Spurlin (6-6 210) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL. He also has offers from Georgia, Maryland, Penn State and Tennessee. Spurlin was at Walton High School in Marietta, GA before moving to Florida earlier this year.

2022 OL Collin Sadler of Greenville was offered by Cal.

York WR Da’Shawn Brown was offered by Virginia. He committed to Appalachian State earlier in the Summer.

The College of Charleston signed graduate transfer 6-8 Lorenzo Edwards who had been at St. Joseph’s. He will join the Cougars for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The forward from Lake Forest, IL started in 20-of-32 games last season and averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

USC offered 2022 6-1 Jazian Gortman of Keenan according to The State. Gortman also has an offer from Wake Forest.