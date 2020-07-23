A trio of Polk County drivers and riders earned victories last weekend in racing action at local tracks.
In dirt bikes, Tryon’s Jayce Edwards took top honors at Cathey’s Creek MX in the 85cc Beginner 9-15 class, finishing just ahead of Mill Spring’s James Hoots to claim the win.
Tryon’s Mike Keller, meanwhile, continued his success at Cathey’s Creek with a win in the 50+ class.
In dirt track action, the weekend proved a good one for Tryon’s Bailey Hipp, who claimed a win Saturday in the Thunder Bomber class at Harris Speedway and earned a second place on Friday at Cherokee Speedway.
DIRT BIKES
Cathey’s Creek MX
Carolina Outlaw Series, Round 8
July 17
25+: 4. Donovan Stott, Columbus
65cc Beginner 7-11: 7. Oakley McDowell, Mill Spring
85cc 12-15: 3. Brilee Stott, Mill Spring
85cc Beginner 9-15: 1. Jayce Edwards, Tryon; 2. James Hoots, Mill Spring; 13. Nathan Prince, Mill Spring
50+: 1. Mike Keller, Tryon
85cc 9-13: 2. Brilee Stott, Mill Spring; 11. Jayce Edwards, Tryon; 13. James Hoots, Mill Spring
Strider: 2. Weston Cehen, Mill Spring
DIRT TRACK
Harris Motor Speedway
July 18-19
Thunder Bomber – 10:15: 1. Bailey Hipp, Tryon
Cherokee Speedway
Street Stock Showdown Night
July 17
Thunder Bomber – 8:35: 12. Bailey Hipp, Tryon
Thunder Bomber – 1:01: 4. Mattison Hoots, Columbus; 5. Bailey Hipp, Tryon
Thunder Bomber – 11:35: 2. Bailey Hipp, Tryon; 11. Mattison Hoots, Cherokee