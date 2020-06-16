USC coach Will Muschamp issued a pair of #SpursUp commitment alerts Monday. One was confirmed to be SAF Jayden Johnson of Cedartown, GA. The second alert has not been followed by a public commitment. Who might it be for? By our records, the Gamecocks are in the lead group for at least 20 prospects.

Not all of them have indicated a decision is coming soon, but others have indicated a public reveal is not far off and thus one could be that second commitment. Those include WR Derwin Burgess of Riverdale, GA who plans an announcement any day from a final list of USC, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida State and Coastal Carolina; Newly offered OT Jordan Davis of Fairfield, GA who talked with Will Muschamp Monday and indicated Monday night something might be up with the Gamecocks; DE Shemar Pearl of Garden City JC, KS who has set Thursday for his announcement. He’s down to USC, Texas Tech and Missouri; DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins who has an announcement date of June 26th but tweeted Monday night he had some “big news coming soon.” He’s had a top list of USC, Tennessee, Florida State, Penn State, North Carolina and Georgia. Plus, Alabama recently offered and could be a factor; and CB Khyree Jackson of East Mississippi JC who is down for a July 11th announcement with USC, Oregon, Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama and Kentucky in his final group.

Some other players who have the Gamecocks in their lead group and could be close on a decision are South Pointe WR O’Mega Blake, Milledgeville, GA CB Javon Bullard, Fairfield, AL WR Malachi Bennett, LB Jabril McNeill of Raleigh, RB Jaylin White of Dothan, AL, RB Ke’Travion Hargrove of Ruston, LA, SAF Myzel Williams of Deltona, FL, DE George Wilson of Virginia Beach, VA and LB Jordan Poole of Oakboro, NC.

USC offered 2022 DT Brandon Cleveland (6-3 260) of Valrico, FL. He also has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, NC State, Penn State, UCF and others.

USC offered OT Anthony Belton (6-6 320) of Georgia Military JC and Tallahassee. He also has offers from TCU, UAB, FAU, FAMU, Missouri State and others.

USC offered SAF Dontae Balfour (6-2 170) of Starke, FL. Some of his other offers are Virginia, FIU, Akron, Tennessee State, Austin Peay and Georgia State.

Florida State offered 2022 SAF Jeadyn Lukus of Mauldin.

2022 WR Jaleel Skinner of Greer was offered by Coastal Carolina.

2022 OL Collin Sadler of Greenville was offered by Notre Dame.

USC and Clemson target 2022 SAF Kamari Wilson will move to IMG Academy for this season. He’s from Fort Pierce, FL.

6-6 Tyler Nickel of Elkton, VA was offered by Clemson. He also has offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State and and VCU among others.

USC was among the schools that contacted 2022 6-10 Enoch Boakye of Canada on Monday according to Jack Pilgrim of the Kentucky Sports Network.

Florida offered 6-4 Robert McCray of AC Flora.

6-9 Cesare Edwards of Hartsville was offered by Wichita State.

6-11 Walhalla native Gabe Wiznitzer, who attends Hargrave Prep, VA, was offered by Louisville. Clemson also is one of his offers.

2022 6-3 Korey Richardson of Hopkins was offered by Murray State.

2022 6-8 Julian Phillips of Blythewood Monday added offers from Xavier, Texas Tech, LSU, Florida, Arizona State, Missouri and Kansas. USC and Clemson also are among his offers.

2023 6-7 Brandon Gardner of Gray Collegiate was offered by Wake Forest and Wichita State.

2024 INF/RHP George Wolkow (6-5 180) of Downers Grove, IL announced a commitment to USC.