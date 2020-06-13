The new Lexington Flying Pigs are set to soar with their first game on Monday at Holt-Moffitt Field.

It’s the first attempt to have summer collegiate wooden bat baseball in Lexington since 2012.

The Flying Pigs are a new franchise in the Old North State League, which was founded in 2018. Teams are mostly from the Piedmont Triad area but there are franchises in Durham and Fayetteville as well.

Lexington has a roster of 27 players mostly from small colleges in North Carolina.

The team began practicing last week and optimism is high.

“The biggest thing I see is a great group of young men who are really starting to come together,” said Flying Pigs head coach Michael Milian. “I know that they are fired up about this season and they’re ready to compete.”

Game time on Monday is 7 p.m.

American League Post 8 official Ric Cook had been seeking to bring a wooden bat team to Lexington.

“I’ve watched them practice,” Cook said. “I think he’s got a good team.”

Three of the players are from Davidson County - North Davidson graduate Jonathan Conway, Sheets Memorial graduate Andruw Cook and Oak Grove alumnus Carson Swaim. All are pitchers.

Conway is a freshman at Pfeiffer. In the abbreviated 2020 season he was 1-0 with a 6.75 earned run average in four appearances. Cook, a freshman at Mid-Atlantic Christian, made two brief appearances. Swaim just graduated from Oak Grove and has signed with Mars Hill.

Milian and the others will get first-hand at Holt-Moffitt Field’s left field, which features a steep hill leading up the fence. It’s 324 feet down the left field line and takes about a 350-foot shot to clear the fence.

“We’ve been hitting some balls up there to outfielders, Milian said. ”It’s definitely an interesting field concept. I think it will be an advantage for us against the other teams. We were taken aback by it at first.“

At the same time, the fence flattens out and it doesn’t for college players require a particularly deep blast for a home to center and right.

That places a premium on pitching.

“We are stressing attacking the zone and getting ahead in counts,” said Milian, who played at William Peace University and graduated in 2019. “If we can do that, we can be really successful. Obviously, we want it low in the zone.”

William Peace rising junior Sam Peddycord is expected to top the rotation. A 6-foot-1 righthander, Peddycord was 2-2 with a 3.73 ERA in 2020 for the Pacers.

The Flying Pigs will play a 31-game schedule with several of the dates being doubleheaders. The doubleheaders will feature games at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. All single games will begin at 7 p.m. with the exception of the road contest versus the Triad Tribe on June 24 at 5 p.m.

More than anything, Miliam simply wants to get started.

“These guys are competitors,” Milian said. “They come to practice with good energy and back each other up. They’re being good teammates. I’m excited to be able to coach these guys.”

The Flying Pigs have two other games during their first week. Lexington hosts the Guilford Lumberkings on Tuesday and the Mocksville Muscadines on Thursday.

Crowds inside the ballpark are currently limited to 25 based on North Carolina’s phase one plan as the state gradually opens up following the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans can view the games from several areas beyond the outfield fence.

