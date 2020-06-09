There were two main topics of engagement for South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp while growing up under the tutelage of his father.

Larry Muschamp, who died at 79 just over six years ago, was a history teacher and that helped provide some valuable early lessons for his son, who is now attempting to help his players learn and endure through these current times of unrest.

Among the topics Muschamp addressed Monday with reporters was having nearly his entire team (a few had to miss due to prior obligations) walk alongside him and his wife, Carol, during Friday’s Black Lives Matter protest in Columbia.

The protest was among those that have occurred in all 50 states and around the world in the aftermath of African-American George Floyd dying while in the custody of Minneapolis police. A white officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, causing widespread outrage over racial injustice and police brutality.

"I share the anger and frustration that we’ve witnessed across the country," Muschamp said via teleconference. "My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of George Floyd and others who have shared a similar fate. The police brutality and conduct that occurred in Minneapolis, what has happened in other places in our country including right here in South Carolina is unacceptable and needs to stop. Enough is enough and it’s sad that in 2020 we’re having these conversations."

Larry Muschamp was an educator and coach after having played football at the University of North Carolina.

"I was very fortunate my dad was a history teacher and if we weren’t playing or watching sports we were talking about history and one of his favorite topics was the 1960’s civil rights movement," Muschamp said. "These recent tragic events have brought a lot of memories back to me and my dad talking about Dr. (Martin Luther) King (Jr.). He admired him and always talked about how we could learn from our history to help with our future."

Muschamp has brought in several speakers to address his team about a number of topics with race relations and the current civil unrest in the forefront. Among the speakers was Muschamp’s friend, Isaac Samuel Leevy Johnson, the first African-American to graduate from the USC School of Law before serving over a decade in the S.C. House of Representatives.

Also talking to the team has been Johnson’s son, Dr. Chris Leevy Johnson, the life coach and chaplain for USC’s men’s basketball team in addition to Charles Jackson Jr., USC football director of character and life skills. The latter’s father, Charles Jackson Jr., also spoke to the team. He’s been pastor for 49 years at Columbia’s Brookland Baptist Church. More speakers are planned throughout June.

"(Leevy) Johnson was part of the civil rights movement in the 60’s," Muschamp said. "The first thing he talked to our players about was having the right to vote. That gives you a voice and we did this as a team on Friday. We went down (to the protest) and most of our guys registered to vote and a lot did it online and I’m very proud of them for understanding that part of it and hearing that message.

"He also talked about educating yourself from your past. He’s overcome racism in his life in a first-class manner and he’s one of the pillars of our community in how he leads his life. He really talked in terms of the things he went through and adversity he faced coming up in a very tough time in the 60’s."

Jackson Sr. emphasized communication and peaceful protest to the players while continuing to build relationships that break down barriers we have in this country. The team was given the option of joining their head coach and his wife prior to gathering to walk with others from the governor’s mansion to the statehouse.

"I think the two words as a team we took from this was educating and communicating," Muschamp said. "The more you know about somebody the more you feel comfortable with them and that’s what we’ve got to continue to do. The two unacceptable words at this time as a team we talked about were silence and violence.

"Actions are louder than words. I can put out a paragraph on social media and that does nothing compared to what we did Friday as a football team. But the actions are what we need. We can’t be silent about racial inequality at this time. Dr. King once said ‘hate begets hate and violence begets violence’ and that’s still true today. That’s not the answer for what we need to do as we continue to move forward."

Quarterback Jay Urich, a Wren product, was photographed holding a large sign which read, "Matter is the minimum" in large print followed underneath by "black lives are worthy, black lives are beloved, black lives are needed." The photo went viral and was posted by Bernice King (daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.) on her Twitter account where as of Tuesday had garnered over 315,000 likes and was retweeted over 95,000 times.

"The fortunate thing here at South Carolina is we’ve got a lot of guys like Jay that care about each other, that see the injustice that’s going on in our country and want to stand up for each other," Muschamp said.

He continued, "That says a lot about when you’re in a time of adversity and strife to be able to do what is right. I’d love to one day see our world as a locker room. It doesn’t mean we all love each other, that’s not true, doesn’t mean we all like each other, but we have respect for each other and we have respect for the common purpose we’re all coming together for."