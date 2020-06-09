INMAN -- Gloves were popping and the metal bats were pinging again Monday afternoon at Inman Mills.

It had been nearly three months since the high school and college baseball seasons were canceled by COVID-19. Inman players were at Jim Everhart Field for their first practice of Dixie Majors, a landing spot for the 19-and-under group after American Legion was canceled.

“I don’t know why some people are telling me this Dixie league is going to be a step down,” Inman head coach Steve Skinner said. “It’s the same as if we were in Legion. It’s the same teams and the same locations. Basically, everything is the same.”

Inman will compete with longtime American Legion rivals Spartanburg. Gaffney and Buffalo (Union) in a 12-game regular season that opens next Monday night. Two or maybe three will qualify for a state tournament to be played beginning July 11 in Charleston.

American Legion defending state champion Greer joined an independent league that is scheduled to begin in July. Inman’s team has also agreed to compete in that South Carolina American Summer League, but Skinner said priorities first are with the Dixie Majors and also Dixie Minors, the equivalent of the Legion juniors. Inman, Spartanburg, Gaffney, Buffalo and Chesnee will have Dixie Minor teams.

“It’s a good feeling to be out here,” Skinner said. “We tossed this around, wondering if we would or wouldn’t be able to play because of the coronavirus. But we’re out here now and that answers a lot of questions.”

Inman athletics director Mikey Hall spoke to the team about safety measures. No physical contact such as high fives. No spitting -- and that means no sunflower seeds. There was bottled water instead of a cooler, but players were asked to also bring their own drinks and not share. Cloth masks were handed out to be used in the dugout. Players were told they shouldn’t use each others’ equipment, not even bats, and especially not catchers’ face guards.

“We’re going to do everything we can to be safe,” Skinner said. “We’re going to stress social distance when people come in the gate and make announcements about it. We’re not going to ask family members to act like strangers when they come to the ballpark, though. Being out here watching a baseball game is safer than going to Lowe’s or Wal-Mart, I think.”

For the last 45 minutes of practice, there was a scrimmage with pitchers against hitters (both sides a bit rusty) in game situations. Clay Cox (Byrnes High/Spartanburg Methodist College) was the leadoff batter and faced Tyler Rogers (Chapman/Southern Wesleyan).

Cox ripped a short-hopper past the third baseman, off his glove, and into left field. Immediate and unofficial scoring decision: base hit.

Following those safety guidelines won’t be easy. No high fives? No spitting? But it’s what needs to be done to play baseball and everyone was sure happy for the game’s return.

“Just being on the field again definitely feels like a privilege,” said first baseman Aaron Thomas, a former Boiling Springs High slugger who is headed to Wofford. “I’m really glad to get out here and get some work in with the boys. It’s been a long time.”

Inman will play host on opening night to Buffalo, while Spartanburg will play at Gaffney. Buffalo (head coach Tommy Ford) and Gaffney (head coach Will Raines) began practicing last week. Spartanburg (head coach Blake Burress) begins Tuesday, but not yet in Duncan Park Stadium, although it could be available later in the week.

“We don’t have much time, but I think we’ll be ready,” said Jake Cothran, who played at Chapman and is committed to Florence-Darlington Tech. “Everybody seems to be in shape and I thought we looked pretty good.”

Who needs more than a few days of preseason anyway?

“I don’t know why we’d want to waste time,” Skinner said. “We’re eager to get out there and play.”

DIXIE MAJORS SCHEDULE

(All games 7 p.m., seven innings)

June 15: Buffalo at Inman, Spartanburg at Gaffney

June 16: Spartanburg at Buffalo, Inman at Gaffney

June 18: Inman at Spartanburg, Buffalo at Gaffney

June 22: Buffalo at Spartanburg, Gaffney at Inman

June 25: Spartanburg at Inman, Gaffney at Buffalo

June 26: Spartanburg at Buffalo

June 29: Inman at Spartanburg, Buffalo at Gaffney

June 30: Inman at Gaffney

July 1: Gaffney at Spartanburg, Inman at Buffalo

July 2: Spartanburg at Inman, Gaffney at Buffalo

July 6: Spartanburg at Gaffney, Buffalo at Inman

July 7: Buffalo at Spartanburg, Gaffney at Inman