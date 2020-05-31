Clemson is in the top five with another highly regarded offensive tackle. Four-star Dietrick Pennington (6-5 326) of Memphis Saturday named his top five as Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Florida State and Georgia. He camped at Clemson last summer. Some of his other offers are USC, Mississippi State, Memphis, Ole Miss, Memphis, Tennessee and Arkansas. Pennington is ranked 12th nationally among offensive guards in the 247Sports Composite, and he’s ranked the #4 prospect in Tennessee. The Tigers also remain strongly in the mix with a pair of five-star offensive tackles in Nolan Rucci and Tristan Leigh and four-star OG Jagar Burton.

USC is in the top seven with three-star CB Javon Bullard of Milledgeville, GA. The others are Georgia, Louisville, NC State, Pitt, Tennessee and West Virginia. Last season he had 78 tackles with 2 interceptions despite missing 5 games due to injuries.

Five-star PG 6-0 Saniya Rivers of Wilmington, NC Saturday announced her commitment to the USC women. Rivers is ranked 3rd nationally in the ESPNw HoopGurlz. She is a two-time player of the year in North Carolina. Last season she averaged 25 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists per game. Rivers also had Connecticut, Florida State, Indiana, Notre Dame and NC State on her short list. She is the second top 30 prospect to commit to Dawn Staley for the 2021 class joining 5-11 Bree Hall of Dayton, OH.

USC target WR Breon Pass of Reidsville, NC, who is also a basketball prospect with major offers, plans to announce Monday afternoon which sport he will play in college. He has had USC at the top of his list for football. He also has football offers from North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest, Duke, East Carolina. Coastal Carolina and Tennessee. Last season he caught 42 passes for 752 yards and 14 touchdowns. In basketball he averaged 21 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists per game.

USC target OG Dylan Fairchild of Cumming, GA committed to Georgia Saturday.

Clemson offered 2022 6-1 PG Jayden Epps of Suffolk, VA. He also has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Providence, Virginia Tech, VCU, Texas A&M and others. He averaged 26 points per game last season.

Clemson offered 2022 6-6 Donald Hand Jr. of Virginia Beach. His father was a three-time captain at Virginia. Some of his other offers are VCU, TCU, Old Dominion, James Madison and Hampton.

Former Ridge View DB LA Rogers-Anderson is transferring to Western Carolina from Western Kentucky.

2022 OL Gunner Givens of Daleville, VA was offered by Southern Cal. He also has a USC offer and one is expected from Clemson in June his coach has said.

Former Furman starting pitcher Rob Hughes is transferring to Clemson. He’s a 6-3 RHP out of Northwestern who was a sophomore at FU. For his career he was 7-3 with a 4.26 ERA. The two other members of the Paladins’ weekend rotation also have found new homes. Lefthander John Bertrand is headed to Notre Dame and righthander Stone Simmons is headed to Mississippi State.

Blythewood WR Joshua Burrell committed to Florida State. Burrell is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked #3 in the state. He had a lot of other major offers, such as Illinois, Vanderbilt, UCF, Kansas State, NC State, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Northwestern and Indiana, but did not draw strong interest from USC or Clemson. Last season he caught 57 passes for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Boiling Springs DB Dre Pinckney named a top four of Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

6-7 Brandon Younger is transferring to Presbyterian from Charlotte. He will have to sit out this coming season.

6-3 Korey Richardson of Lower Richland, who has a Clemson offer, announced he will reclassify into the 2022 class, and will transfer to Oakville Prep in London, Ontario.