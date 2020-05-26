5-11 Bree Hall of Dayton committed to the USC women. She is ranked 26th nationally by ESPN. Hall had narrowed her list to USC, Ohio State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, NC state, Tennessee and Texas. Hall visited USC as an 8th grader. She also took visits to NC State, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio State. Hall is the first of what’s believed to be four commitments Dawn Staley has hinted at thru her tweets.

DE Zaire Patterson of Winston-Salem, who narrowed his decision to Clemson and USC, will announce his commitment Tuesday at 5:00 PM.

4-star ATH Charles Montgomery of Seffner, FL, who last year considered himself committed to USC, committed Sunday to Florida. Montgomery visited USC with his 7 on 7 team and also on a recruiting visit. He had communicated with defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson about committing, and he posted on his Twitter profile that he was a Gamecock commitment but the pledge apparently was never taken by Will Muschamp. His commitment to the Gators was acknowledged by Dan Mullen.

LB Jaydon Hood of Fort Lauderdale, who had USC in his final ten, committed to Michigan.

USC offer DE Mattheus Carroll of Baltimore named a final 3 of Maryland, Duke and Virginia Tech.

USC target ATH Raheim Sanders has set June 8th for his commitment announcement.

USC target RB Jaylin White was offered by Florida.

OL JC Latham of IMG Academy lists Clemson as a school of interest for him.

Lakewood SAF James Wright committed to East Carolina.

2022 OL Collin Sadler of Greenville was offered by Pitt.

6-4 Jacobi Wright of Legacy Charter was offered by UNC Wilmington.