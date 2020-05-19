The former boys basketball coach is the latetst guest on StarNewsVarsity’s ZOOMTIME.

The past five Sundays have brought new revelations about the legend of Michael Jordan, even for those that knew him best.

Laney athletic director Fred Lynch, who was an assistant coach with the boys basketball team during Jordan’s tenure with the Buccaneers, tuned in each Sunday to watch ESPN’s ’The Last Dance’. He knew most of the Jordan story, but even some things from ESPN’s 10-part documentary surprised Lynch.

"The one thing that came out of it was the treatment of his teammates," Lynch said. "I mean, I knew he was tough on them, but not as much as it was portrayed in the documentary."

Lynch and Laney assistant basketball coach Ron Coley both got some screen time during Episode 2 of ’The Last Dance’ when ESPN took viewers inside Laney High School and told some of the Jordan origin story.

During the interview, Lynch talks about Jordan’s growth in-between his sophomore and junior years. Basketball’s greatest player grew five inches, going from junior varsity player to national star and UNC recruit, maintaining all of his athleticism and spectacular ball-handling skills with a bigger frame.

"For me and Coach Coley, it seems like every time something happens with Mike, we’re the only two old guys around, so we get interviewed quite a bit," Lynch said.

Lynch also discussed his favorite moment of ’The Last Dance’, what Laney High School was like during the 1998 Bulls’ championship season and much more. The full interview is below.

