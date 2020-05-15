The Hurricane by way of Canada is the latest guest on StarNewsVarsity’s bi-weekly video series.

Georges Lefebvre is still waiting for the Canadian-United States border to open up so he can go home.

The Cape Fear Academy senior from Montreal is still living with his host family in Wilmington during the COVID-19 pandemic. At first, not knowing when he would get to see his parents was stressful, but he’s enjoying his extended time in the States.

“My host family has been unbelievable,” Lefebvre said. “I’ve built a really strong relationship with them. Especially being at home and being with them every minute of every day... it’s been good to be here with them and get to know them more.”

In addition to being a star for Cape Fear Academy, Lefebvre is slated to join the University of Vermont’s basketball team on a full scholarship next year.

Lefebvre discusses his commitment to Vermont, coming to America, his excitement for the return of basketball and much more. The full interview is below.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>