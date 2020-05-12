There will be no commitment announcement Sunday afternoon by Gaffney DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. Monday night Ingram-Dawkins announced a final six of USC, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia and Penn State. He also said he had made his decision and would reveal it on social media Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM. But, Monday afternoon, Ingram-Dawkins tweeted he was moving too fast and need more time. “I’ve decided to give my commitment a little more thought before making it on Sunday,” he wrote. “This is a life-changing decision that is very important to me.” Ingram-Dawkins is one of the state’s top prospects for the 2021 class and is coming off a season of 70 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and 8 sacks.

QB target Bubba Chandler had virtual meetings today with Clemson QB coach Brandon Streeter and with Louisville offensive coaches. He will have one with Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield and QB coach Frank Ponce later this afternoon. He’s also hearing from Miami, Indiana, Ole Miss and Southern Cal. Chandler was offered by Clemson last week and Monday dropped his baseball commitment to Georgia.

2022 WR Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach was offered by Louisville.

Greer 2022 WR Jaleel Skinner of Greer was offered by Auburn and Georgia Tech.

6-0 Tyler Rice of Ridge View now has offers from Penn State, Upstate, Elon, Western Carolina, William & Mary and North Carolina A&T. He said he’s also hearing from Toledo, Air Force, UT-Chattanooga, Army, Lehigh, Iona, Wake Forest, Charleston Southern and Penn. At one time USC was pretty active with Rice but he said now he only hears from the Gamecocks occasionally. Rice plans to schedule official visits from his offer list when once traveling is allowed and make his decision after those. There is no favorite.