Playing baseball for North Davidson usually means the season lasts until late May or even the first weekend in June.

A program with a long history of deep playoff runs, North won a 4-A state championship in 2016, has made several regional finals and reached the fourth round of the 2-A playoffs in 2019.

In 2020, their season came to an abrupt halt on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was a brief flicker of hope that play could be resumed on May 18 for an abbreviated season but that got taken away when the announcement that schools were closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

At the time, North was 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the Central Carolina Conference. The team featured future college players Merritt Beeker, Mason Everhart, Jackson McAllister and Jaret Murray

"We had a very good group, a hard-working group," said North coach Matt Griffin. "I felt like we were going to get better as the year went on. I felt like if we could have stayed healthy, we had a chance at the end to be a good ball club."

When they were told, it stung.

"Yeah when we heard the news it hurt us seniors," Everhart said. "Very surprised to see our senior year cut short. We were just getting started. We really thought we could do a lot of damage during the regular season and definitely make some noise in the playoffs."

Just not be able to get on the field and play in a game was difficult enough.

"I hate it," McAllister said. "Not only for me but for my teammates, too, especially the rest of the seniors. For us five seniors it was our last time playing together. And it really hurts to think that was my last time playing with my best friends. I never thought that my last time suiting up as a Black Knight would end how it did."

Griffin has been associated with North Davidson baseball for many years, first as a player, then as a longtime assistant coach under Mike Meadows and as head coach since 2017.

He’s never seen anything like this.

"It’s extremely tough," Griffin said. "These days, kids work year-round. ... You’ve got the seniors that have invested four years in the program and have worked so hard to get this point. They gave themselves a chance to do something special their senior year and compete for championships.

"And now that’s all gone. It’s extremely tough for all the kids, but especially the seniors."

Beeker, an East Carolina commit, will return in 2021 for his senior year. Jarrett Murray will play at Pfeiffer while Everhart will play at North Carolina Central and McAllister will play at St. Andrews.

Ryan McDaniel and Evan Yates are the other seniors on the team.

