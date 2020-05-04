Cape Fear Christian Academy has named Steve Mims Jr. to coach its varsity boys basketball program. Mims has been an assistant coach with Fayetteville Academy's varsity boys the last two seasons.

Mims was a standout at E.E. Smith before graduating in 1999. He went on to play at Wingate. Mims then played professionally in Germany and Mexico.

He was an assistant at Fayetteville Tech for two years before joining the staff at Fayetteville Academy. He coached the Fayetteville Academy middle school boys to a Southeastern Conference championship in 2019.

Fayetteville Academy won the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association 2-A boys basketball championship in 2019.

"Steve has worked closely with proven coaches Chip Bishop and Bill Boyette at Fayetteville Academy," said Al Myatt, athletic director at CFCA. "Steve is very energetic and engaging. He has trained some outstanding players. He has great AAU connections with Team Wall and he has the contacts to help players to the next level."

Among players Mims has trained are Dennis Smith Jr. (N.C. State, New York Knicks), Joey Baker (Duke), Brandon Ingram (Duke, New Orleans Pelicans), Josh Nickelberry (Louisville) and Greg Gantt (Providence).

Mims helped former CFCA player Zachary Boggs at Fayetteville Tech. Boggs played at Fort Valley (Ga.) State last season. Mims trained former CFCA and American University player C.B. Diallo before he signed to play in the Basketball Africa League.

Mims follows Kalen Eddings as coach of the Eagles. Eddings plans to pursue opportunities in the Lumberton area. CFCA was 15-13 overall and 4-6 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference in 2019-20. CFCA reached the third round of the NCISAA 1-A playoffs last season.

The program lost seven seniors.

"We will open the gym when all this is over (COVID-19 restrictioins) and get to know the players," Mims said. "My goal is to build a program with great young men who can go to college and succeed."

Mims' dad, Steve Mims, is a former assistant at Seventy-First and head coach at E.E. Smith.

The younger Mims is married to Tiffany Roulhac, an attorney who played at Terry Sanford in high school and at Wake Forest in college. The couple has three young children.