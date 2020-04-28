Hankins is the latest guest on StarNewsVarsity’s bi-weekly web video series.

Ray Hankins didn’t know he wanted to be a head coach until he helped out at a Burgaw Middle School basketball camp while he was still in college.

At that same camp, Hankins first met Pender senior and UNCW boys basketball signee Jajuan Carr. Together, Carr and Hankins helped the Patriots win back-to-back Coastal 8 regular season titles and get Carr a scholarship with the Seahawks.

"(Carr) can really play,“ Hankins said. ”He’s a great kid. He’s a humble kid, he stays out of trouble and he has a great work ethic... UNCW got a steal. Jajuan Carr is going to be the real deal.“

Hankins discussed Carr’s recruitment, what it’s like coaching Pender as an alum, the Patriots next star and much more. The full interview is below.

