New additions added to the Seahawks roster

COVID-19 hasn’t stopped UNCW head men’s basketball coach Takayo Siddle from building relationships since his hiring on March 13.

Siddle said creativity has been paramount in the past month. He’s held Zoom team meetings and FaceTimed with players. He’s texted and made extra phone calls.

Those efforts have also led to three new additions to the Seahawks program in Pender High standout Jajuan Carr, Jamahri Harvey of Moravian Preparatory School and St. John’s transfer Ian Steere.

“It’s been challenging,” Siddle said. “It has allowed everybody to have more patience and be more understanding and be appreciative of the things we do have in normal circumstances.”

Siddle had already established a relationship with UNCW’s newest additions while recruiting at NC State, giving him the opportunity to evaluate their character beyond the court, which is an important factor to him in recruiting a player.

UNCW has one scholarship spot left and Siddle said he and his staff are taking their time to fill it. He is looking for the same characteristics in a player as the ones he recently recruited and wants someone who can make an immediate impact on the floor.

“They are good students as well as talented basketball players,” he said. “Each player brings a unique skill set. They are all skilled to handle and shoot the basketball. They are athletic, tough and like to compete. They checked all the boxes for me.”

Siddle inherits a Seahawks program that finished 10-22 with no seniors, winning five of its last 12 contests. The only member not returning is forward Marten Linnsen, who put his name in the transfer portal.

Linnsen’s exit means the Seahawks return two true post players on the current roster: 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Imajae Dodd and 6-foot-7 senior forward John Bowen. This is where Steere, a 6-foot-9 forward, who Siddle called “one of the most explosive interior players in the country,” will work into the mix.

“I think that it will be done by committee,” Siddle said. “I am excited about Imajae. He has the skill set and ability to do things inside and out and I am looking forward to developing him into a big role for years to come.”

Carr and Harvey join a talented group of guards including six-foot sophomore Shykeim Phillips, who made the All-CAA Rookie team and took on the point guard role after Kai Toews left the team to begin a professional career in his native Japan. Six-foot-three senior Mike Okauru shared in those responsibilities.

Other returning guards include junior Jaylen Sims, the team’s leading scorer, junior Ty Gadsden, junior Brian Tolefree, sophomore Jake Boggs, senior Jay Estime and junior Brent Jenkins.

Siddle said Carr’s versatility and ability to affect the game in different ways will help him make an immediate impact. The Pender product averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals. According to Siddle, Harvey has the chance to become an elite defender on a team that averaged 6.3 steals last season.

“I am excited about those guys because of the fact I know they are hungry,” Siddle said. “I know they want to win and that they have been through and some more than others. They’ve been around the league and see what it looks like and takes to be able to win night in and night out. I like the mixture of our roster and I think it might surprise some people.”