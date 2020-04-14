Hutchinson is the latest guest on StarNewsVarsity’s new bi-weekly video series.

Note: ZOOMTIME is the StarNews’ new bi-weekly video series featuring interviews with local coaches and players. Every Tuesday and Friday morning during the suspension of high school sports, a new interview will be posted on StarNewsVarsity.com and the StarNews’ YouTube channel.

Returning to South Brunswick to be a head coach was always Will Hutchinson’s dream, but he never envisioned it would be to lead the girls lacrosse program.

Hutchinson, who cut his teeth as an assistant with the football, girls basketball and baseball teams at Hoggard is in his second-year as South Brunswick’s girls lacrosse coach. He’s had to learn the sport, with the help of online classes and other local coaches.

“US Lacrosse has a program for coaches to kind of continue education,” Hutchinson said. “The (NCHSAA) has some classes, and really I just reached out to Erin Redmond over at Hoggard. When I called her and told her I was getting the job, she invited me out to some workouts and talked me through some drills and some basic stuff that I came back and implemented here. Trying to do the best I can.”

Hutchinson spoke more on the suspended season, his coaching path and what he learned from legendary Hoggard football coach Scott Braswell. The full interview is below.

