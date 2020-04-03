The Buccaneers’ head coach is the second local coach to join Jackson Fuller in this bi-weekly video series.

Note: ZOOMTIME is the StarNews’ new bi-weekly video series featuring interviews with local coaches and players. Every Tuesday and Friday morning during the suspension of high school sports, a new interview will be posted on StarNewsVarsity.com and the StarNews’ YouTube channel.

Saying goodbye to a potentially lost season was especially hard for Eric Brown and the Laney baseball team.

Brown has worked tirelessly on getting the Buccaneers back on the right track. When he took over the program in 2017, Laney was in the midst of a 16-game losing streak in the Mideastern Conference and hadn’t reached the NCHSAA playoffs since 2013.

Brown and the Buccaneers went 5-18 in his first season and won only one league game, but they have been improving since then.

In 2019, Laney went 15-10, was the top 4A team in the MEC and reached the third round of the playoffs.

“I wish I had this great answer that I could tell you I had this secret plan in mind,” Brown said. “The biggest thing that we focused on from day one was just building relationships with the players and the parents. They had no idea who I was.”

This season could have been a breakthrough, with Laney poised to compete for the MEC title.

Brown spoke more about Laney’s culture change, the impact of American Legion baseball on the Bucs and the lost season. The full interview is below.

