Marcus Novy drove home two runs and pitched two scoreless innings in relief to lead Jack Britt to a 5-3 win against Pine Forest in a season-opening baseball game for both teams Monday night.

The Buccaneers broke a 3-all tie in the sixth when Sean Stover drew a bases loaded walk, then added an insurance run in the seventh when Novy walked, stole second, moved to third on a single by Luke Bernadino and scored on a wild pitch.

Novy struck out the last two Pine Forest batters to end the game.

Bernadino had two of Jack Britt's five hits and drove in a run.

Keyshun Taylor, Justin Clark and Deven Hart had RBIs for Pine Forest.

Zach Ritter was the winning pitcher. He went five innings and allowed three runs on three hits with five strikeouts. Isaac Gonzales, the second of three Pine Forest pitchers, took the loss.

PINECREST 10, TERRY SANFORD 2: In Southern Pines, Colby Wallace had a three-run triple to highlight a seven-run second inning as the Patriots opened the season with a nonconference win against Terry Sanford. Wallace had four RBIs and pitched two scoreless innings. Jackson Deaver and Nathan Pah each had two hits for Terry Sanford. Cameron Seagroves drove in two runs.

GIRLS' SOCCER

GRAY'S CREEK 9, SOUTH VIEW 0: Emma Brock and Kylie Rock each had three goals and two assists as the Bears shut out South View in a Patriot 4-A/3-A Conference contest. Shelby Vanhoozer had two goals and Gillyn Taft one for Gray's Creek.

SCOREBOARD

Baseball

Anson 4, Richmond Senior 3

Purnell Swett 5, Wilmington Hoggard 1

Softball

Purnell Swett 23, Lee County 2

Freedom Christian 3, Harrells Christian 0

Girls’ soccer

Richmond Senior 0, Southern Lee 0

Girls’ lacrosse

Terry Sanford 19, Raleigh Millbrook 5

West Brunswick at Jack Britt

