A very special bond usually develops between NASCAR’s drivers and their teams. At times during the 36-race Cup Series season, they spend more time together while on the road than they so with their families.

It all starts when the cars are constructed from the ground up with strong emphasis on safety and ultimate performance. So when a driver rolls into victory lane on any given Sunday, the road crew as well as hundreds of employees stationed at each of the respective race shops around the Charlotte and Mooresville areas all share in the win.

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, handed his team one of those special moments at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA. on Sunday. After 156 starts in NASCAR’s premier series and now two-career victories, the team has seemingly gathered strength after a 24th-place finish in the season-opening Daytona 500, a 13th the 400-mile race at Las Vegas and a win on the two-mile oval at Fontana, Calif.

“We’ve been so good to start this season,” Bowman said. “We’ve got to go win a bunch more, but man, it feels good to have one this early.”

Chemistry is everything within a race team, as there are so many people with individual responsibilities that can be the difference between winning and losing.

“I want to run well for me and my team,” Bowman said after leading 110 of 200 laps. “Last week it would have been really easy to get down on each other, start second-guessing each other based on that ending. My team never second-guesses me, I never second-guess (crew chief) Greg (Ives) and the guys, and instead of taking that defeat and getting upset about it, we took the positives from the end of the race and definitely rolled it into positive momentum coming here.”

Wins are also a great way for a driver to secure his or her position with a race team and team owner. Bowman knows he is his last contract year with team owner Rick Hendrick but it doesn’t seem to bother the Tucson, AZ. native. He feels his job is always on the line, which means having to work hard for position every lap. It’s a great motivator to reaching his goals on the track.

“…Every year of my life in the Cup Series has been a contract year,” Bowman said. “I've had contracts and two weeks before Daytona read a Tweet that said I'm not going to Daytona. There's never a situation that I feel completely comfortable in. I feel like if somebody doesn't want you driving their race cars, you're not going to be there driving it.

“I'm as motivated as ever, doing everything I can to try to be the best on and off the racetrack as I can be. Hendrick Motorsports is where I want to be. It's where I want to stay for the rest of my career. I don't have - it's just where I've always wanted to be. It's where I want to stay.”

The area where Auto Club Speedway located is very near to where the Ontario Motor Speedway was located in the 1970s. Bowman spent time there working on his career in several other forms of racing.

“Growing up in Arizona, I raced quarter-midgets down the road from here at Pomona Valley (Calif.) all the time,” Bowman said. “When I'd get off school Thursday, me and my dad would load up the truck and trailer and we would drive to Pomona. In Arizona there's only one speed limit. Trucks and cars were all 75 (miles per hour), and then we would get into California and they'd have this dang 55 miles an hour speed limit and we got pulled over a lot, like a lot, a lot.”

Bowman is only 26 years of age and is steadily building his own fan following since replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the famed No. 88 Chevrolets in 2018. No doubt as time goes on, that fan base will grow for the personable and easy-going rising star.

Bowman’s friend, Aaron Gillespie, the drummer in the band Underoath, sparked the idea to do something very daring that will take some courage.

“We made a bet at Daytona,” Bowman said. “Pretty much everybody from Underoath was at Daytona. We made a bet that if I won, we were getting 88 tattoos, and then it just never stopped. We've been talking about it for the last two weeks. Apparently I have to get a neck tattoo, which I'm not really sure that that's going to happen or not, but yeah, next time we're all together, I guess we're all going to get tattoos.”

It’s often been said that wins breed wins in NASCAR competition. Bowman is already a favorite to win at Phoenix net Sunday.

