Special season says a lot about Sheffield

ELON — The shot connected from 3-point range, making Marcus Sheffield responsible for another rumble in the late rally that had rocked this particular Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball matchup, and brought Elon charging back from the brink.

Sheffield, attacking at his assertive best, was in the process of pouring in 14 points during the game’s final 4:15, and delivering the finishing burst of a 28-point effort to help engineer the first breakthrough in the February rise that has lifted the Phoenix.

Northeastern couldn’t stop what was happening that day. The transformative quake had jolted Elon’s Schar Center with energy and sparked coach Mike Schrage’s arm-flapping urging for more, not that Sheffield had changed character.

His 3-pointer in the last 90 seconds vaulted Elon ahead. Teammates on the bench erupted, along with the home crowd. Northeastern coach Bill Coen called timeout, allowing the in-house sound system to crank up and the collective noise level to climb higher. Elon guard Hunter McIntosh, whose pass had found Sheffield beyond the arc, excitedly was preparing to launch himself at Sheffield in celebration.

And yet there was Sheffield, in the middle of this exhilarating moment, surrounded by the roar he created, ever so unassumingly extending his right hand toward McIntosh for a businesslike slap.

“Good pass,” he told McIntosh, simply, before disappearing into the awaiting timeout huddle.

Weeks later, that ho-hum reaction — two soft-spoken words and a low-five with the electricity crackling — still delights Elon forward Chuck Hannah.

“That’s ‘Sheff’ in a nutshell,” Hannah says. “That was huge for us. You saw our bench; we were going crazy, the fans were going crazy. He’s just like it’s another day at the office. Literally, that’s his personality. He’s the same person every time.”

Quietly moving to the rhythm of his own beat.

■ ■ ■ ■ ■

As Elon (11-19 overall, 7-10 CAA) ends the regular season Saturday at William & Mary (20-10, 12-5) and looks forward to the conference tournament next weekend — and onward to the future that Schrage, the first-year coach, is building — to call Sheffield’s short stay with the Phoenix a productive partnership would be undervaluing the depth of what has been accomplished.

The numbers are there in ample supply, to be sure, for the stretchy 6-foot-5 graduate transfer.

After stress fractures in his left foot hobbled his time at Stanford, Sheffield has become one of the CAA’s elite performers during his only season at Elon, just as Schrage envisioned, while also leaving his fingerprints on the pages of the school’s record book. He ranks sixth in the league in scoring (18.4 points per game) and 10th in assists, to go along with competent rebounding (5.2 boards per game) from his guard position.

While the grind of the season has caught up to some during the last month, especially marked men of Sheffield’s caliber, he instead has fashioned a tear of 23.3 points per game across Elon’s nine contests since Jan. 25. He has carried the Phoenix to victories regularly, a trusted closer in the clutch, and claimed the single-season scoring lead for Elon’s Division I era by surpassing Brendan Rowell (2000-01) and Tyler Seibring (2018-19).

“My goal for ‘Sheff’ this year was to give him the year in college basketball he deserved,” Schrage says. “I wanted him to remember how good he is, because with what he’s been through, injuries and coaching changes, that can be forgotten. Not that he was the cockiest guy in the world anyways.

“I knew how good he could be. I wanted him to remember that, and I wanted people to see it.”

Elon has embraced all sides of him, the standout player and music maker, quietly moving to the rhythm of his own beat.

Freshmen and sophomores comprise most of Elon’s lineup. Where other young teams perhaps could view the 23-year-old Sheffield’s reserved nature in general and controlled emotions on the court as aloof — even in the heat of competition his facial expressions rarely deviate from their default setting — the Phoenix instead has found him authentic and endearing.

“That’s just ‘Sheff’ for you,” McIntosh says, echoing Hannah and the common refrain among so many teammates.

“Very quiet dude, stays to himself, and that’s just how he is,” Elon guard Kris Wooten says. “But the more you get to know him, the more you understand. He’s not the type to show a lot of emotion out there, but you know he wants to win. You can see it in the way he plays. You can see how competitive he is by the way he takes over games, it’s not about him being an unemotional guy.”

■ ■ ■ ■ ■

Then a Stanford assistant coach under Johnny Dawkins, Schrage recruited Sheffield to the West Coast out of Alpharetta, Ga., and the high school Class of 2015 with dogged devotion.

Jaylen Brown, the eventual third overall NBA Draft pick of the Boston Celtics, attracted loads of attention on the AAU circuit. Schrage quickly came to appreciate Brown’s teammate in those environments, Sheffield, whose skill as a top 90 prospect nationally and potential offered the developmental path into a polished college player, rather than a one-and-done rental.

Sheffield turned in a pair of 17-point games against ranked opponents Arizona and Utah, and averaged 7.6 points in Pac-12 Conference play during his freshman season. Jerod Haase replaced the fired Dawkins the next season — Schrage moved on to Butler — and Sheffield exploded for 35 points in Stanford’s league opener against Arizona State.

The first stress fracture in November 2017 sidelined Sheffield for all of what would’ve been his junior season. He took a redshirt to rest and rehab the foot, before another stress fracture intervened in the spring.

“It just never really healed up again after that,” Sheffield says. “Last year it was hurting me, but I just continued to play because I didn’t want to sit out two years in a row. So I just kept playing.”

He averaged career lows in scoring (5.6 points per game) and playing time (16 minutes per game) last season, though 18 points against UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament provided a bright spot. He chose to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

“It was a tough decision to leave Stanford,” Sheffield says. “I had a great experience there, but I just kind of wanted something new. Just new scenery.”

■ ■ ■ ■ ■

Elon emerged as the destination, even with Sheffield’s father fielding increasing interest from coaches at programs in major conferences. Sheffield says he went against such a route again, figuring his previous four years already had been spent on that level. He put faith in his existing relationship with Schrage, hired by Elon in April following two seasons at Ohio State.

Sheffield took only one recruiting visit after submitting his name to the transfer portal – the cross-country trip to Elon to reunite with Schrage, now a head coach for the first time.

“I didn’t want to go to another school where I had to get comfortable with the coach,” Sheffield says. “Even though they would’ve recruited me, I’d still have to get comfortable with them. Coach Schrage already had coached me, so it wasn’t like I had to readjust. I already knew who he was.”

Sheffield joined Elon in July, but at Schrage’s insistence didn’t do much of anything related to basketball activities — no pickup games or individual drill work, for example — until late August in an effort to allow his foot extra recovery time.

Schrage says he wanted to ensure that Sheffield, the quiet mover to the rhythm of his own beat, fully settled in with acclimating to the Phoenix, despite sensing an antsy feeling from fellow coaching staff members about getting the prized new addition up to speed.

“They were patiently waiting through the handling of his foot and with his personality, it was like, ‘Where’s this killer you’re talking about?’ ” Schrage says, his enjoyment of the memory palpable. “It was a few practices in when I felt like he was finally getting his legs under him. We had a scrimmage and he made a few plays in a row where the rest of the staff could see what I knew already. I just remember looking over at them, like, ‘All right, guys. I told you.’ ”

Sheffield hasn’t missed a game or starting assignment this season. He has piled up 21 or more points on 12 occasions and has pumped in 31 points twice across the last nine games. Along the way, he has posted a 12-rebound effort and an 11-assist performance, while gaining a certain fulfillment that has replaced what once was uncertainty.

“I’ve always believed in myself, but I didn’t think this was going to be a reality,” Sheffield says. “I knew it was possible. I knew I had the ability to do it, but with all the factors coming in, how I was going to be able to play was kind of a toss-up.

“I didn’t have any goals, really. My only goal was just to be out there, just have fun and play this year. Everything else is the cherry on top, really.”

■ ■ ■ ■ ■

With Sheffield shifting into overdrive, Elon is 5-2 this month, known around the team as “Phoenix Phebruary.” Once stuck at 1-7 in the CAA and tied for last place, Elon has won six of its last nine games.

Sheffield is at the wheel of another kind of Elon movement, too. He has made hip-hop music since he was in middle school, a hobby that became a passion away from basketball, and has nine songs that are available on streaming platforms. Sheffield crafts beats and sounds with his laptop and keyboard. Devin McCoy, a friend and godbrother, layers rap lyrics over Sheffield’s tunes.

For the Phoenix, Sheffield’s studio sessions on campus form part field trip, part team-bonding event. A handful of players such as McIntosh, Wooten, Seth Fuller and Hunter Woods have given rapping a shot, while others have elected to hang out and take in the experience. Federico Poser, the 6-8 forward from Italy, has vowed that he’s next in line to try the vocals.

“Everybody’s going to have their chance to get on the mic in the spring after the season,” Sheffield says. “We get in there and mess around, rap, freestyle, do whatever. Just mess around in there and do stupid stuff.”

Wooten says there’s nothing reckless, though, about Sheffield’s exacting process for producing his music. Wooten says Sheffield possesses a keen ear and a perfectionist’s touch when he’s presiding in the studio.

“He’s good and he knows what he’s listening for,” Wooten says. “He’ll make something and it’ll be kind of fire, and we’ll be like, ‘this is really gonna crank.’ He’ll be like, ‘yeah,’ and you know there’s a little bit of excitement because he gives you a little smile. It’s kind of funny, the way he does it. But that’s just ‘Sheff.’ ”

Quietly moving to the rhythm of his own beat.

■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■

Tip-off

Who: Elon (11-19, 7-10) at William & Mary (20-10, 12-5)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Va.

Series: William & Mary leads 15-3 all-time and 10-3 since Elon joined the CAA. William & Mary won 74-73 in a squeaker Dec. 30 at Elon, the league opener for both teams this season.

Tip-in: William & Mary, which features 6-foot-10 senior standout Nathan Knight, can capture a share of the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament by coupling a victory Saturday with a Hofstra loss to James Madison.