RALEIGH — Aislinn Konig scored 13 points and Erika Cassell added a season-high 12 points as No 8 North Carolina State defeated Syracuse 69-60 on Thursday night at Reynolds Coliseum. N.C. State (24-4 overall, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) had lost three of its previous four games — including three of those at home. Leading scorer Elissa Cunane was held to eight points in 11 minutes because of foul trouble. Grace Hunter had 10 points.

Syracuse (15-13, 9-8) had won five of its last six, but was held to 35.8 percent shooting from the field. Kiara Lewis scored 20 points.

• VIRGINIA TECH 70, DUKE 56: At Blacksburg, Va., Duke's six-game winning streak was halted with the road loss at Cassell Coliseum. Leaonna Odom had 16 points and Haley Gorecki and Kyra Lambert both provided 13 points for Duke (17-11, 11-6). Elizabeth Kitley tallied 14 of her 19 points in the first half for Virginia Tech (21,7- 11-6). • NOTRE DAME 83, NORTH CAROLINA 65: At South Bend, Ind., the host Irish used a 12-0 run in the third quarter stretch their lead and hand North Carolina its sixth loss in a row.

Katlyn Gilbert racked up 24 points and Sam Brunelle had 23 points for Notre Dame (12-17, 7-10).

Taylor Koenen's 19 points, Shayla Bennett's 17 points and Madinah Muhammad's 10 points paced the Tar Heels (16-12, 7-10), who'll have Senior Day on Sunday afternoon against Duke. • MIAMI 79, WAKE FOREST 63: At Winston-Salem, junior Ivana Raca passed the 1,000-point mark for her career, but the Demon Deacons lost their home finale at Joel Coliseum. Raca scored 19 points. Wake Forest (14-15, 7-11) led by eight points in the first half.

Beatrice Mompremier led Miami (14-14, 6-11) with 23 points.