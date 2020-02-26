BASKETBALL

Ledford boys advance

Ledford’s boys beat SouthWest Edgecombe 61-52 in the first round of the 2-A state playoffs on Tuesday in Pinetops.

The Panthers (16-11) will host Currituck (14-11) in the second round on Thursday.

West girls fall to Forest Hills

West Davidson’s girls fell 57-41 to Forest Hills in the first round of the 2-A state playoffs on Tuesday in Marshville.

Gracy Brame led the Dragons with 13 points and Ainslee Conrad had 10. Haley Lowe had 8 points and 16 rebounds.

West ended the season with a 15-11 record. Forest Hills is now 18-7.

Central girls fall to East Burke

Central Davidson’s girls fell 63-29 in the first round of the 2-A state playoffs Tuesday night in Connelly Springs.

The Spartans finished the season 11-13. East Burke improved to 25-3.

Oak Grove girls fall to West Stokes

Oak Grove’s girls fell 54-36 to West Stokes in the first round of the 2-A state playoffs on Tuesday in King.

The Grizzlies fell behind 7-0 in the beginning but got back to within 23-19 as Zaire Jones scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half. West Stokes used an 8-0 run to reach a double-digit lead and pulled away.

Oak Grove ended its season with a 16-12 record. The Grizzlies were 5-19 in 2018-19.

Thomasville girls ousted by NCSSM

Thomasville’s girls fell 45-38 to North Carolina School of Science and Math 45-38 in the first round of the 2-A state playoffs on Tuesday in Durham.

The Bulldogs ended up 12-12 for the season. NCSSM is now 23-5.

Hertford zooms past Thomasville boys

Hertford County zoomed past Thomasville’s boys 90-69 in the first round of the 2-A state playoffs on Tuesday in Ahoskie.

The Bulldogs wound up 16-10 for the season. Hertford is now 22-5.

DCCC wallops Mount Zion Prep

Davidson County Community College walloped Mount Zion Prep 125-53 on Tuesday to conclude the regular season at Brinkley Gym.’

Jamarius Hairston led the Storm, who are ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA Division II national poll, with 25 points. Arion Broadnax scored 22 points while Cam Robinson contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds. Javeon Jones scored 13 points while Troy Griggs and Tim Boulware had 10 each.

DCCC (28-1) plays next in the quarterfinals of the Region X tournament at noon on March 5 on the campus of North Carolina Wesleyan in Rocky Mount. The Storm have already clinched a berth in the NJCAA Division II national tournament.