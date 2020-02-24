Oak Grove’s stunning run through the Central Carolina Conference tournament last week has the Grizzlies pumped up for the 2-A state playoffs.

And why not? The seventh-seeded Grizzlies toppled No. 2 seed Ledford and No. 3 seed North Davidson. Then they fell 48-43 in double overtime to top-seeded Salisbury, which is the No. 2 team in the state 2-A poll. It almost felt like a win.

“When I came out of the locker room after the game, people stopped me and said, ’thank you. That was one of the best games ever,’ ’’ said Oak Grove coach Sissy Rausch. ”The AD from Lexington told me it was the best girls game he had ever seen. ... Our confidence level was high the whole week.“

The going is sure to remain tough.

Oak Grove (16-11) drew the No. 22nd seed in the West and will play at No. 11 West Stokes (22-4), the second place team in the Western Piedmont Conference.

But given the Grizzlies nearly knocked off the No. 2 team in the state, they probably won’t feel intimidated.

“All of the girls are playing very well,” Rausch said. “Their confidence has got to be high.”

In other state playoff games involving county teams Tuesday, No. 16 North Davidson hosts No. 17 Wilkes Central at 6:30 p.m., No. 12 Ledford (in the East) hosts No. 21 North Pitt, No. 29 Central Davidson is at No. 4 East Burke, No. 24 West Davidson is at No. 9 Forest Hills and No. 26 Thomasville (in the East) visits No. 7 North Carolina School of Science and Math.

Oak Grove was a middle-of-the-pack CCC team in the regular season with a 9-9 record. But the Grizzlies were able to play possession basketball on offense and a defense that held all three CCC tourney opponents in the 30s in regulation.

“We’re playing very well,” Rausch said. “We’re playing as a team. We’re making shots we didn’t make earlier in the season. Defensively, we’re getting them to do things we tried to get them to do earlier in the season. They had to figure out a way.”

The Grizzlies have the right combination of guards and size in the post to make the halfcourt game work. Freshman forward Zaire Jones (9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds) and senior guard Jordan Holt (8.1 points) lead the way.

And they could get even better.

“We’re still a young team even though we have some seniors,” Rausch said. “They’re learning shot selection. We’re looking for the best shot, not just the first available.”

West Stokes (22-4) had won six in a row before falling 60-51 to Forbush in the WPC tournament final. Forbush (25-2) is seeded fourth in the West.

***

Wilkes Central at North Davidson

Wilkes Central (18-6) finished fourth 1-A/2-A Mountain Valley Conference. ... The Eagles are led by senior Erica Wyatt (11.6 points), senior Madison German (9.4 points) and Zoe Susi (9.1 points). ... Sophomore guard Emily Hege (26.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 4.8 steals) paces the Black Knights. ... Freshman guard Lettie Michael (7.9 points) is a key producer.

Central Davidson at East Burke

Central Davidson (11-12) was 2-20 last season. ... The Spartans are led by sophomore Salem Ward (14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds), junior Sidney Hatfield (9.3 points) and senior Madison Neal (8.4 points, 9.7 rebounds) lead the Spartans. ... East Burke (24-3) is the Northwest Foothills Conference champion. The Cavaliers are led by senior Riley Haas (13.6 points, 8.4 rebounds) and senior Ashlyn Stillwell (11.2 points).

West Davidson at Forest Hills

West Davidson (15-10) is led by senior Haley Lowe (18.0 points, 9.4 rebounds) and senior Gracey Brame (9.0 points, 7.7 rebounds. ... Forest Hills (17-7) is 2-A/3-A Rocky River Conference champion. ... The Yellow Jackets are led by 6-foot junior Hope Benson (11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.8 steals) and senior Tiana Sloan (9.5 points).

North Pitt at Ledford

North Pitt (14-12) was fourth in the Eastern Plains Conference. ... Ledford (18-6) is led by freshman Sarah Ledbetter and seniors Ashlyn Roark and Shelby Sprinkle.

Thomasville at North Carolina School of Science and Math

Thomasville (12-11) was 5-18 last season. ... The Bulldogs are led by junior Jada Gainey (16.3 points, 4.0 steals), junior Shakira Little (14.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.4 steals) and senior Mahayla Hart (9.8 points, 16.7 rebounds. ... NCSSM (22-5) is the Mid-State Conference champion. ... The Unicorns are led by junior Bella Alfaro (21.3 points, 4.0 steals, 3.7 assists), senior Anna Coley (17.8 points), and junior Emilee Liggins (13.6 points.)

