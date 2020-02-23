GREENSBORO — Amiyah Evans scored 13 points and Eastern Alamance defeated host Northern Guilford 46-43 to claim the Mid-State 3-A Conference Tournament championship Saturday night.

Hali Watkins, who finished with 12 points, scored with 1:39 left to give Eastern Alamance the lead. Kyra Jones made two free throws and Evans made four after that to secure the victory.

Northern Guilford erased a 12-point second-half deficit and took the lead with 1:54 remaining.

The teams shared the Mid-State 3-A Conference regular-season championship after splitting their first two games.

Jones finished with 10 points and Laila Anderson, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, scored eight for the Eagles (22-4).

Jayla Harris led the Nighthawks (20-6) with 12 points.

• VICTORY CHRISTIAN 45, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 42: At Charlotte, Victory Christian’s Evelina Davlakou made a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to provided the winning points in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 1-A state championship.

The Burlington School’s Molina Williams had drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 42-42 with 10.5 seconds remaining.

The Kings (24-6) led 26-17 at halftime and held a 38-30 edge entering the fourth quarter. Davlakou notched 16 points, with her only points of the fourth quarter coming on the last shot.

The Burlington School finished its season with a 19-9 record.

Aniyah Vanhook scored 17 points and Williams notched 10 points for the Spartans.

• NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOL OF SCIENCE & MATH 62, BARTLETT YANCEY 26: The Unicorns utilized a strong second half to pull away from Bartlett Yancey in the championship game of the Mid-State 2-A Conference Tournament at Cummings High School.

Top-seeded N.C. School of Science & Math (22-5) outscored the sixth-seeded Buccaneers 33-9 in the second half.

Bartlett Yancey fell to 6-20.

Boys' basketball

Breon Pass scored 25 points and Auldon Edwards poured in 22 points as top-seeded Reidsville downed Carrboro 86-74 in the Mid-State 2-A Conference Tournament final at Cummings High School.

Ste'vian Harrison's 11 points and KJ. Allen's 10 points also boosted the Rams (23-2), who outscored Carrboro (15-10) by 22-15 in the third quarter to cushion their lead.