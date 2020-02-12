The playoffs began early for Kings Mountain and Forestview basketball teams on Tuesday.

Forestview gave its playoff hopes a significant boost on Tuesday, outlasting Kings Mountain 105-101 in double overtime on Ken Beaty Court.

Logan Botts led the Jaguars with 30 points, while Jamarion Dawkins followed with 20 of his own - each coming after halftime. John Martin added 15 for Forestview in a winning cause, while Ayonta Griggs contributed 12 points.

"It was a humongous win for us," said Forestview basketball coach Chris Rayfield, whose team improves to 14-9, 6-5 in Big South 3A. "I told out guys it was going to take a team effort, and it couldn’t be (Botts) carrying us. I told them it would take a bunch of guys carrying us, and I believe we did that (Tuesday night)."

Leading Kings Mountain (11-12, 7-4 Big South 3A) in scoring was sophomore Zeke Cannedy, who knocked down seven 3-pointers en route to a 27-point night. Greg Brockington was the only other Mountaineer in double figures, going for 25 points.

For the Jaguars, it kept their hopes of earning a No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big South 3A tournament intact. As for Kings Mountain, it delayed ambitions of clinching the league’s second spot and a postseason berth.

But that wasn’t on the mind of most as they left the Forestview gymnasium on this particular February evening.

While referees are often the target of angst among fans, players and coaches, the "zebras" had company on this occasion. Already less than enthused with how the game was called, Kings Mountain boys basketball coach Grayson Pierce was also angered by discrepancies between what was logged by the game’s official scorer - a role assigned by the home team - and that by another scorekeeper of the Mountaineers’ choosing.

"We had four guys that fouled out that didn’t foul out, point blank," Pierce said following the game. "We had four guys told to go to the bench with five fouls when they didn’t have five fouls; something is wrong. When the other team doubles you in free throws, something is wrong. When you have seven players foul out of a game to their two, something is wrong."

Kings Mountain was called for 37 fouls in the game, as opposed to the 27 that went against Forestview. The Jaguars also made 50 trips to the free throw line, 18 more than that of the Mountaineers.

The accumulation of what Pierce defined as "wrongs" against his team caused tempers to boil over - both on the Mountaineer bench and among the Kings Mountain faithful who made the trip - during the fourth quarter and overtime periods, with multiple check-ins by referees at the scorer’s table in hope of ensuring consistency between the scorekeepers.

In fact, things became tense to the point a Gaston County Police officer was needed to stand behind the official scorekeeper until the game’s conclusion to maintain order.

Forestview felt the sting of what it perceived as bad calls as well, such angst prompting its bench to receive a warning from officials.

Unfortunately, what transpired off the floor seemed to overshadow the back-and-forth action taking place on it.

Kings Mountain led by as many as 10 points in the contest, but as would become a recurring theme the Jaguars always had an answer.

Down 72-66 late in the fourth, Forestview went on a 10-0 run to take their first lead since the second quarter. This set the stage for a frenetic final few minutes of regulation, with the teams trading body blows as if the contest was headed to judges’ scorecards.

Isaiah Tate’s 3-pointer with just over 20 seconds remaining tied the game, 83-all. Both teams had opportunities to win in regulation, but shots were not on the mark.

In the first overtime, the game was played within a two-point window. The period featured six lead changes and four ties, with Kings Mountain forward Silas Price’s putback in the final 30 seconds sending the game to an extra frame.

Following a Dawkins basket to put his team up by two, a Brockington 3-pointer allowed the Mountaineers to move back in front, 96-95. That would be the last Kings Mountain lead on the night, as a Forestview steal and layup on the next trip up the floor put it back in front for good.

"(Botts) is going to see some different looks, he’s getting double-teamed regularly," Rayfield said. "But with that in mind, his job now isn’t necessarily to always be a scorer, but to find the open man. He’s been doing that well and really gave us a lift tonight, as witnessed by the scorebook."

Both teams still have food left on their respective plates. Kings Mountain can still punch a ticket to the postseason Friday with a win over Crest, a result which could work out in Forestview’s favor. A Jaguar win combined by a Kings Mountain victory would create a tie for Big South 3A’s No. 3 spot.

"We try not to think about those things, but this time of year you can’t help but look at it sometimes," Rayfield joked. "But we’re going to play a Stuart Cramer team with players that can score the basketball, so we have work left to do."

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Forestview 45, Kings Mountain 35: Forestview (16-7, 8-3 Big South 3A) claimed Big South 3A’s No. 2 seed and an automatic playoff berth on Tuesday with a win over Kings Mountain.

After the Mountaineers tied the game at 30-all, the Lady Jaguars outscored Kings Mountain 15-5 to claim the contest.

"I really think we were rushing things and not running our offense, which isn’t something that works in our favor," said Forestview girls basketball coach Kevin Gurganus. "But once we got back to that, running our offense, finding the hole and the defense and attacking it, then things started to roll once again.

Kenzley Dunlap led all scorers with 18 points to go along with four assists. Jimena Vazquez also was key in the Forestview win, scoring 11 points and blocking four shots.

Saniya Wilson was the lone Kings Mountain (8-15, 7-4) player in double figures with 17 points.