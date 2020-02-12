A look at what transpired in local sports on Feb. 11, 2020.

Tuesday night’s results are as follows:

Boys basketball

Varsity

Gaston Christian 65, Carolina Day 57: Four players scored in double figures for Gaston Christian as it won its NCISAA Class 3A first round matchup. Michael Peters led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Cody Chapman scored 13 points and brought down 10 rebounds, Marley Gordon had 12 points and 12 assists while De’Von Ladd added 11 points in a winning effort.

North Gaston 66, Ashbrook 47: North Gaston snapped a 12-game conference losing streak with a dominant win over Ashbrook. Jackson Finger scored 18 points, Kirk Scoggins added 17 and Bryson Walker had 11 in a Wildcat victory. James Dotson was the lone Ashbrook player in double figures with 16 points.

Hunter Huss 90, Stuart Cramer 69: Five Huskies scored in double figures as they rolled past Stuart Cramer on Tuesday. Tyrese McNeal led the way with 20 points, Trent Ostrander followed with 17, Adriel ‘Glue’ Phillips had 14 points, Dontavius Nash added 13 and Niko Huitt contributed 11.

Stuart Cramer’s Will Kelly scored 22 points to lead all scorers, while teammate Derek Bradley added 15.

East Lincoln 81, West Lincoln 48: Justin Kuthan scored 15 points and had nine rebounds, while Myles Adams and Evan Montanari each scored 13 in a winning effort. Chevy Short had 14 points to lead West Lincoln, while Austin Flowers added 12 in a losing effort.

North Lincoln 66, Lincolnton 61

Highland Tech at Piedmont Community Charter: No score submitted.

Lincoln Charter 80, Cherryville 60

South Point 83, Chase 43: South Point clinched a third-place finish in Southwestern 2A with a 40-point win over Chase. Nate Natale led the Red Raiders with 12 points and Logan Threatt followed with 11, while Cooper Ray and Cam Dyer each had 10 points in the win.

Junior varsity

Hunter Huss 72, Stuart Cramer 64: Jacob Joyner scored 24 points, Owen Sloan added 13 while Jack Matz notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort.

Girls basketball

Hunter Huss 46, Stuart Cramer 37: Jamaya Daniels led all scorers with 26 points as Huss claimed a Big South 3A win over Stuart Cramer. Ranija Hamilton led the Storm with 16 points and six rebounds.

Ashbrook at North Gaston: No score submitted

North Lincoln 66, Lincolnton 47

East Lincoln 75, West Lincoln 40: Four East Lincoln players scored in double figures to lead the Lady Mustangs to victory. Brianna Tadlock had 15 points and Marlene Delgado scored 11, while Sara Rhoney and Ginny Overbay each had 10 in a winning effort.

Farrah Richardson led West Lincoln with 14 points while Chloe Morgan added 10 in the loss.

Piedmont Community Charter 45, Highland Tech 27: Anyssiah Love had 13 points and Taylor Prioleau added 10 to lead the Patriots to victory.

Lincoln Charter 62, Cherryville 9: Felicity Fields had 21 points and Lila Moutselos followed with 11 to lead the Lady Eagles past Cherryville.

Chase at South Point: No score submitted.

Notice

Ticket sales for Friday’s games between Hunter Huss and Ashbrook will take place at each school’s front office through Friday afternoon.

College

Men’s basketball

Belmont Abbey 93, Erskine 57: DeQuan Abrom scored 33 points to top the 2,000-point mark at Belmont Abbey during a 93-57 victory over Erskine in Conference Carolinas men's basketball action Tuesday night. Abrom finished the night with 2,003 points in a Crusader uniform and 2,454 overall including his freshman year at Urbana (Ill.).

Sean Halloran was the only other player in double figures with 12 points.

With the win, The Abbey improves to 15-9 overall and 10-6 in league play and clinched a berth in next month's Conference Carolinas Men's Basketball Tournament. Erskine falls to 7-16, 4-13.