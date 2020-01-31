Touring pro Andy Montgomery of Blacksburg, S.C., was one of the guest speakers at the Anglers Choice Open House in Lexington.

The popular pro addressed the often commercialized topic of how to become a better fisherman. Instead of promoting lures and tackle as often is the case in such presentations, Montgomery gave the anglers clustered around him a tip that they could use without spending big bucks or putting long hours on the water.

“The average fisherman, if he’s a working or family man, doesn’t have the time to spend 200 days a year on the water to enhance his skills, though that’s one of the best ways to become a highly skilled angler,” said Montgomery. “Instead, I’m going to give you a tip that anyone can practice right at home within a short amount of time, and I guarantee it will make you a better fisherman. To become a better fisherman become a better caster.”

Montgomery explained that casting accuracy is critical for catching more fish.

“If you can place your lure right next to a stump or pitch your bait under docks and piers, you’ll get more strikes,” he said.

Montgomery said a fisherman can improve his casting skills right at home by devoting 30 minutes a day working on his casting.

“Unlike many fishing skills and techniques that require lots of time on the water, casting is one skill that can be developed in your own back yard,” said Montgomery. “And I guarantee that if you become a better caster, you’ll catch more fish.”

Montgomery also cautioned fishermen about taking everything they’re told by pros as gospel.

“Pros like myself want to help others catch more fish, and we try to pass on what we’ve learned from experience, but that experience can differ,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery related a humorous but embarrassing moment he had while giving a fishing seminar.

“The topic was about spawning bass and at the close of my presentation, one fisherman in the back of the room raised his hand and asked what’s the most important factor that triggers the spawn, and I responded based on my own experience, ‘the length of day,’” said Montgomery.

Montgomery said the next speaker was fishing pro Tim Horton and at the end of his presentation, the same fellow raised his hand and asked Horton the same question. Horton confidently replied that without a doubt, water temperature was the most important factor.

“That goes to show you that two knowledgeable fishermen can have different responses to the same question based upon their experiences,” said Montgomery. “Though the incident was embarrassing, Horton and I were both expressing what we believed to be true.”

Montgomery added that pros often voice differences of opinion about the importance of colors in baits. Some pros believe color choice is extremely important; others contend it’s a minor factor compared to depth and rate of retrieve.

“Learn all you can,” said Montgomery, “but sometimes you have to make your own assessments.”

When asked about his favorite fishing technique, Montgomery said it’s the one that got him his last check, a response which drew laughter from the crowd.

The Fishers of Men Piedmont Division begins its season this Saturday at Lake Tillery out the Swift Island Landing at safe light.

A pre-tournament banquet takes place this evening at North Albemarle Baptist Church, 401 Park Ridge Rd., Albemarle. Registration is 5 p.m.; the meal starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:40 p.m. Montgomery will be the guest speaker.

The entry fee is $155 per team. The membership fee is $42.50 per person. Guaranteed payouts are $3,000 for first, $1,000 for second and $700 for third.

CrappieUSA will hold one tournament in North Carolina this year. It takes place Feb. 22 at Lake Wylie out of the South Point Boat Landing, 199 Boat Launch Rd., Belmont. Visit www.crappieusa.com for details.

Tony Garitta is a fishing columnist for The Dispatch.