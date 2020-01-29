When you're Ashlyn Roark's size, every day is Show-and-Tell.

Here's what Ledford's 5-foot-2 senior point guard brought to class Tuesday night: 25 points, five 3-pointers and enough end-to-end hustle to lift the Panthers to a 68-51 girls basketball victory at Lexington.

"From a percentage standpoint, she's been our best shooter for four years," coach Chris Doby said after Ledford (14-4, 11-2 Central Carolina Conference) pocketed its 10th straight win. "The last couple years she's been our point guard and shooting guard on the wing. She's just a senior leader who steps up every night."

She did it in the first quarter, scoring 10 points and helping Ledford jump to a 23-8 lead. Later, she drained the team's eighth 3-ball of the first half to provide a 36-18 advantage. And finally - after Lexington (5-13, 1-12 CCC) threatened to make a game of it - she knocked down a pair of fourth-quarter threes and keyed a late, 10-0 scoring spree with another long ball and a couple of free throws.

"I try to play with heart and tell my teammates to play the same way," Roark said with a post-game grin. "When you do that, you'll have more passion for the game."

Despite the outcome - Lexington suffered its eighth consecutive conference loss - coach Andrew Porter was pleased with his team's scrappiness under the basket and improved ball movement. The Lady Jackets made 19 field goals just four days after managing only five in a one-sided loss at Salisbury.

"We made it a fight," he said. "I gave them a challenge, told them to step up and play harder. We did some positive things in the second half. If we had played with that same kind of energy in the first half, the outcome might have been a little different."

Lexington trimmed a 40-18 third-quarter deficit to 55-46 when senior forward Almijah McIntosh completed a three-point play with 4:31 remaining. But Ledford finished with 12 3-pointers and was never in jeopardy. "A lot of the shots they took were open looks," Porter said. "We started getting our hands up, but they were too hot. It makes it hard to stop those runs."

Afterward, both Roark and Doby credited Lexington's fortitude.

"We realized in the second half that they were not letting up on us," Roark said. "We had to come to play because they came to play."

"Even when we were way out in front, Lexington never gave up its will to win," Doby added. "They forced us to gather our senses, take a deep breath and build another lead."

NOTES: Participants and spectators observed a 24-second moment-of-silence before the game to honor of the late Kobe Bryant. ... Lexington starter Jakayla Rose suffered a leg injury in the second quarter and was seen leaving the gymnasium on crutches. ... Doby was called for a technical foul with Ledford ahead, 55-42, in the fourth quarter. ... Freshman Sarah Ledbetter had 17 points and four 3-pointers for the Panthers. Danasia Bray (14), McIntosh (12) and Jadiyah Peoples (11) teamed for 37 points for the Jackets.