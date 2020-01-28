RALEIGH — North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks went to the free throw line twice during the final 85 seconds of Monday night’s game, and missed the front ends of one-and-one opportunities both times, drawing the ire of coach Roy Williams.

Brooks promptly offered a suitable excuse. He said he couldn’t help but become distracted by the exodus of North Carolina State supporters taking place, and drink in the delicious scene of the PNC Arena aisles filled by streams of people leaving the building.

“Coach Williams was really upset I missed those two free throws,” Brooks said afterward, “but I was watching them leave, so I was pretty happy. That’s one of the most enjoyable things to watch.”

Plenty to relish for the Tar Heels while delivering their 75-65 defeat of the rival Wolfpack in Atlantic Coast Conference basketball.

With Brooks’ strapping production of 25 points and 11 rebounds performing the heavy lifting, visiting North Carolina claimed its seventh straight victory here in N.C. State’s unwelcoming house.

Williams improved his considerable record against the Wolfpack to 31-4 across his North Carolina tenure. Prior to tip-off, in exhorting his injury-riddled team to compete hard and pour out its effort, he actually urged the Tar Heels do what they eventually accomplished — send N.C. State’s fans departing early with disappointment.

“Coach said something about it before the game,” North Carolina guard Andrew Platek said. “He wanted that to hopefully be the reality, and it was at the end. It’s so sweet to look up in the stands and everybody’s filing out. And then there’s 15 seconds left and three-quarters of the arena is gone. It’s just so much sweeter, the feeling you get after playing here and winning here.”

Armando Bacot supplied 11 points and 11 rebounds, Leaky Black added 11 points and Brandon Robinson chipped in 11 points while gutting it out through gimpy ankles and banged-up ribs, as North Carolina (10-10 overall, 3-6 ACC) backed up its blowout of Miami from two days prior with a second win in a row.

DJ Funderburk’s 18 points and Devon Daniels’ 17 points topped four players in double figures for N.C. State (14-7, 5-5). C.J. Bryce, the team’s leading scorer on the season, wasn’t among that group, though. The Wolfpack became tasked with shouldering the burden of Bryce’s scoreless night.

He went 0-for-8 from the field. Markell Johnson, at 6-for-19 from the field, struggled to find his range, too. N.C. State ended on a 2-for-13 shooting slump. The Wolfpack missed 10 of 11 launches from 3-point distance during the second half, part of its shrinking act across the game’s final 11 minutes.

“To me, they’re really scary because Markell and Braxton (Beverly) and those guys shoot the ball so well,” Williams said of N.C. State. “Needless to say, we caught them on a night when it didn’t go in basket for them.”

Christian Keeling and Justin Pierce were the first names out of Williams’ mouth in his postgame comments to reporters. That pair of reserves connected on just three shots altogether, but provided a timely lift during the second half. Keeling sank back-to-back jumpers and then Pierce buried a 3-pointer, as the Tar Heels increased their lead from 53-50 to 60-52.

Later, when Daniels turned a steal into a fast-breaking dunk and pulled N.C. State within 65-61, the home crowd reached its roaring peak. North Carolina answered and quieted this place. Platek’s jumper that somehow bounced in off the rim was followed by his transition layup and sandwiched around Black’s lay-in underneath, moving the Tar Heels ahead 71-61 with 3:48 remaining.

North Carolina made wasting double-digit leads in second halves one of its recurring habits this month in losses to Pittsburgh, Clemson and Virginia Tech. No such frustration on this night.

“It’s a matter of being confident and getting in our right spots, and staying confident,” Black said, comparing what’s working lately for the Tar Heels on offense to what wasn’t during their six-game ACC losing streak.

“So many of our guys contributed,” Williams said. “Garrison was big and we tried to get the ball to him as many times as we could.”

Brooks finished 11-for-20 from the field, his patient moves with the ball in his hands on post-ups and in the mid-range areas seeming to create a settling effect for North Carolina, particularly upon falling behind 7-0 to begin the game.

North Carolina led 39-35 at halftime after rattling off nine points during the last 90 seconds to close the first half with a burst — a stretch when even K.J. Smith emerged as a contributor. Bacot, dribbling and driving from out high into an open lane, scored through the foul of N.C. State’s Danny Dixon with 5.9 seconds remaining.

Bacot missed the ensuing free throw, but there was Brooks again, grabbing an offensive rebound and converting on a put-back. That sequence effectively provided the Tar Heels with a four-point possession to close the half.

“Going into the half we missed the free-throw blockout,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said, noting the interior presence the Wolfpack should’ve had during those moments with the 6-foot-10 Funderburk and Dixon in the lineup. “That changed the game. We were down four because we missed the free-throw blockout.”

Brooks collected 17 points and seven rebounds in the first half. He pumped in 12 of North Carolina’s first 20 points to open the night, the 6-9, 235-pounder using his size to overpower 6-7, 205-pound Jericole Hellems around the basket and clean up on the offensive glass.

Hellems had a hot start. He scored eight of the Wolfpack’s first 12 points. Meanwhile, Bryce couldn’t get going. He missed all six of his shots during the first half, despite some preferable looks.

“I think we’re starting to put some things together,” Platek said, “but it just feels so good to beat State.”