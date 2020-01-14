Village Christian and Trinity Christian are tied for first place in the NCISAA Sandhills boys’ basketball standings. The teams are scheduled to play at Village in 10 days

Whether the Knights and Crusaders will still be tied going into that Jan. 24 meeting remains to be seen. Both may be tested Tuesday night.

Village (13-4, 3-1 Sandhills) will try to snap a two-game losing streak when it visits Freedom Christian (15-6, 2-2 Sandhills). Trinity Christian (15-1, 3-1 Sandhills) has a 12-game win streak heading into its contest against Cape Fear Christian (12-7, 2-2 Sandhills).

It’s a full night of high school basketball. Here are some of the interesting matchups.

Boys: Pine Forest (9-4, 5-2 Patriot) at Terry Sanford (8-4, 3-4 Patriot). The Bulldogs have lost three straight in league play since the holiday break.

Girls: South View (6-6, 4-3 Patriot) at Overhills (8-6, 3-4, Patriot). The Tigers have won two in a row while the Jaguars have lost two straight.

IDLE THOUGHT

Congratulations to the Tigers for winning college football’s national championship Monday night. See, even with an early deadline, can’t go wrong with that.

TWEET, TWEET

From actor Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) after ’Uncut Gems“ wasn’t nominated for an Oscar on Monday morning.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.”

3 TO WATCH

• College basketball: Duke at Clemson — The mighty, mighty Tigers already have beaten N.C. State and North Carolina. The last member of the Triangle-area schools will be a more stern test. (7 p.m., ESPN, 104.5-FM)

• College basketball: Kansas at Oklahoma — Kansas dropped to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll after losing at home against Baylor. Oklahoma also is coming off a loss at Iowa State 81-68. (9 p.m, ESPN)

• U.S. International Bowl: U.S. vs. The World —It’s billed as a game between the best high school football players in the world being played at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. (ESPNU)

TUESDAY'S SPORTS CALENDAR

COLLEGE

Men’s basketball

Duke at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Meredith at Methodist, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Campbell, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

E.E. Smith at Cape Fear

Westover at Gray’s Creek

Pine Forest at Terry Sanford

South View at Overhills

Jack Britt at Pinecrest

Seventy-First at Richmond Senior

Purnell Swett at Hoke County

Village Christian at Freedom Christian

Fayetteville Christian at Northwood Temple

Cape Fear Christian at Trinity Christian

Wayne Country Day at Fayetteville Academy

Kinston Parrott at Harrells Christian

Fuquay-Varina Hilltop at Berean Baptist

Riverside Christian vs. TBA, Spirit of Life Christian Academy

West Columbus at East Columbus

Red Springs at St. Pauls

Whiteville at South Columbus

Midway at Clinton

Goldsboro at East Duplin

Wallace-Rose Hill at Warsaw Kenan

Union at Hobbton

Smithfield Neuse Charter at Lakewood

Princeton at North Duplin

TUESDAY'S SPORTS TV SCHEDULE

BASKETBALL

6:30 — NCAA: Nebraska-Ohio State (FS1)

7 — NCAA: Louisville-Pittsburgh (ACCN)

7 — NCAA: Duke-Clemson (ESPN, 104.5-FM)

7 — NCAA: Mississippi-Florida (ESPN2)

7 — NCAA: Richmond-Davidson (ESPNU)

8 — NCAA: Virginia Commonwealth-Dayton (CBSSN)

8 — NBA: Houston-Memphis (NBATV)

8:30 — NCAA: DePaul-Villanova (FS1)

9 — NCAA: Virginia Tech-Wake Forest (ACCN)

9 — NCAA: Kansas-Oklahoma (ESPN)

9 — NCAA: Maryland-Wisconsin (ESPN2)

9 — NCAA: Texas Christian-West Virginia (ESPNU)

10 — NCAA: Wyoming-Nevada Reno (CBSSN)

10:30 — NBA: Dallas-Golden State (NBATV)

11 — NCAA: San Diego State-Fresno State (ESPN2)

FOOTBALL

1 — U.S. International Bowl: U.S. vs. The World (ESPNU)

GOLF

2 — Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Exuma Classic (GOLF)

HOCKEY

Noon — CHL: Djurgarden Stockholm-Mountfield (NHLN)

2:30 — Frolunda Indiana-Lulea (NHLN)

7 — NHL: Minnesota-Pittsburgh (NBCSN)

MOTORSPORTS

5:30 — Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 9 (taped) (NBCSN)

TENNIS

6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Auckland-Adelaide-Hobart (TENNIS)

6 — ATP/WTA: Auckland-Adelaide-Hobart (TENNIS)

THE GUIDE

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

DUKE: Tuesday, at Clemson, 7 p.m. (ESPN, 104.5-FM)

NORTH CAROLINA: Saturday, at Pittsburgh, noon (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, 100.1-FM, 1230-AM)

N.C. STATE: Wednesday, vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (Fox Carolinas, 101.5-FM)

WAKE FOREST: Tuesday, vs. Virginia Tech, 9 p.m. (ACCN)

FAYETTEVILLE STATE: Saturday, vs. Carver, noon

METHODIST: Friday, vs. Covenant, 7:30 p.m.

CAMPBELL: Thursday, vs. Charleston Southern, 7 p.m. (88.3-FM)

UNC PEMBROKE: Wednesday, vs. Lander, 7:30 p.m.

ST. ANDREWS: Wednesday, at Mid-Atlantic Christian, 7 p.m.

FTCC: Thursday, vs. Davidson County, 7 p.m.

PROFESSIONAL

MARKSMEN: Friday, vs. Macon, 7 p.m.

HURRICANES: Thursday, at Columbus, 7 p.m. (Fox Carolinas, 99.9-FM)

HORNETS: Wednesday, at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sonny Jones can be reached at sjones@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3530. Follow him on Twitter @FOSonnyJones.