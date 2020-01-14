1. CAN’T CATCH CHASE

LSU sophomore Ja’Marr Chase was everything as advertised and more. The Biletnikoff Award winner for best wide receiver in the country came into the national championship game Monday night with a school-record 18 touchdowns this season. Clemson could not contain him at all. Chase had six grabs for 162 yards and two more scores in the first half alone. He had a 52-yard TD and a then a 56-yard catch to set up another TD as LSU stayed within 17-14 of Clemson in the early going. He finished with nine grabs for 221 yards. Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell was burned early and often by Chase. In the second half, Derion Kendrick was put on the explosive wide-out had a little more luck. Chase dropped a likely touchdown after getting past Kendrick.

2. BETTER HOMECOMING

Travis Etienne had a good homecoming. Etienne, from Jennings, La., had a disappointing game two years ago in the championship game as the Tigers lost to Alabama here at the Superdome, finishing with four carries for 22 yards in a 24-6 loss. But in the return, he had a longer play on his first touch than the whole game last time with a 9-yard catch. Etienne scored a 3-yard touchdown early in the second half to bring Clemson to within 28-25. He finished with 15 carries for 78 yards and five catches for 36 yards. He had 10 carries for 64 yards and three catches for 34 yards in the first half alone. He is the first Clemson player to be named ACC player of the year in back-to-back seasons since former Spartanburg High in 1977 and 1978.

3. LEG WAS LONG

Clemson decided not to go for long field goal when the first two possessions stalled inside the LSU 40-yard line. But sophomore kicker B.T. Potter from Rock Hill (South Pointe High) early in the second quarter made a 52-yarder, the 10th-longest in school history and longest ever in a bowl game or national title game. That made Potter 3-for-3 this season from beyond 50 yards. On those first two possessions, the Tigers took a delay penalty and punted rather than try a 52-yarder and also punted instead of a 54-yarder. Those decisions seemed to loom large in the third quarterr, when Clemson trailed by only three points.

4. BACK FROM SUSPENSION

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway returned from a year-long suspension in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State but didn’t have a catch. But in the national championship game, he had two big plays in the first half. Galloway made two grabs for 60 yards and helped set up the Tigers’ first touchdown. In three total games last season, he had five catches for 52 yards. Galloway was one of three players suspended for trace amounts of ostarine, an anabolic substance banned by the NCAA.

5. NO-PICK STREAK

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence came into the game having thrown 202 passes without an interception, the longest streak in program history and the longest active streak in the country. That nearly came to an end on an apparent pick by Kristian Fulton, who was called for pass interference, much to the disgust of Fulton and just about everyone on the LSU sideline. Lawrence was fortunate to keep the streak. He was off-target on throws most of the night, including to some wide-open receivers. The streak is now at 239.