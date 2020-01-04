GRAHAM — Aisha Bolton's 24 points helped propel Graham to a 50-39 Mid-State 2-A Conference girls' basketball victory against visiting Durham School of the Arts on Friday night.

Mikaya Baldwin added 11 points for the Red Devils (6-5 overall, 3-0 Mid-State 2-A Conference), while Charisma Heggie scored seven points.

Alani Ellis had a team-high 20 points for the Bulldogs (6-4, 0-1).

■ WESTERN ALAMANCE 47, ROXBORO PERSON 40: At Roxboro, Hannah Russell and Lydia Stucker supplied 12 points apiece as the visiting Warriors furthered their fast start to the season with a victory in the Mid-State 3-A Conference.

Western Alamance (10-1, 3-0) outscored Roxboro Person by a 14-4 margin during the second quarter to take a 25-16 lead into halftime.

Alexzia Thompson scored 10 points for Roxboro Person (8-3, 2-1), which also got nine points apiece from Aaliyah Jones and Nydriya Marner.

■ EASTERN ALAMANCE 44, NORTHERN GUILFORD 39: At Greensboro, Laila Anderson poured in a career-high 29 points to lead visiting Eastern Alamance to a Mid-State 3-A Conference victory against Northern Guilford.

Anderson hit four 3-pointers and had four steals for the Eagles (7-3, 2-1). Teammate Hali Watkins added nine points and nine rebounds, while Kyra Jones registered four steals.

Jadyn Newsome scored 13 points for the Nighthawks (8-4, 2-1).

■ THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 56, LEE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 33: At Sanford, Aniyah Vanhook scored a game-high 22 points and added four steals and The Burlington School trounced host Lee Christian School in a Mid-Carolina Conference game.

Molina Williams had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans (7-6, 4-0), who outscored Lee Christian 27-15 in the second half.

Ayanna Griggs chipped in 12 points and six rebounds for The Burlington School. Zariah Burns grabbed seven rebounds.

Jordan Langston led the Falcons (6-7, 0-4) with 16 points.

■ ALAMANCE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 58, HILLTOP CHRISTIAN 34: At Graham, Kailyn Florence contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds as Alamance Christian School throttled visiting Hilltop Christian in a non-conference game.

Payton Fincannon had 13 points for the Warriors (6-7), hitting three 3-point shots. Erica Lewis supplied 11 points and 10 rebounds for ACS, which built a 32-12 halftime lead.

Alice Jernigan led the Chargers (8-1) with nine points.

■ RIVER MILL 39, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 22: At Graham, Kyleigha Loftin scored 15 points and River Mill coasted to a non-conference victory against visiting Burlington Christian Academy.

Lily Welborn had 11 points for the Jaguars (7-9), while teammate Trinity French pulled down 22 rebounds.

Reagan Smith scored seven points for the Royals (5-4).

Boys’ basketball

At Graham, Josh Funk pumped in 25 points to lead Alamance Christian School past visiting Hilltop Christian 70-61 in a non-league game.

Micah LaTour provided 15 points, five assists and five steals for the Warriors (11-2), who bolted out to a 24-12 lead after the first quarter.

Lee Stutts added 14 points for ACS, hitting two 3-pointers, while Jonny Cline grabbed seven rebounds.

Marcus Angel and Mike Goldman paced Hilltop Christian (13-2) with 15 points each. Will Barefoot and Nik Sanders scored 13 and 11 points, respectively for the Chargers.

■ BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 77, RIVER MILL 65: At Graham, Collin Wilson posted 27 points and 12 rebounds as the visiting Royals topped River Mill.

Brock Matheny made six 3-pointers and finished with 26 points for Royals (5-7), who outscored River Mill 31-19 in the fourth quarter. Luke Wilburn supplied BCA with 13 points.

Chase Mebane's 24 points paced the Jaguars (8-2). Corey Suffern added 14 and Cameron Lutterloh provided 13.

■ NORTHERN GUILFORD 54, EASTERN ALAMANCE 37: At Greensboro, Carson Lomax finished with 14 points as Northern Guilford pulled away during the second half to defeat the visiting Eagles in the Mid-State 3-A Conference.

Alik Lewis scored 11 points and was the only player to reach double figures for Eastern Alamance (0-7, 0-3).

Nolan Hodge added nine points for the Nighthawks (5-6, 3-0), while Rashawn Pleasant and Josiah Sims chipped in eight points apiece.

■ DURHAM SCHOOL OF THE ARTS 69, GRAHAM 61: At Graham, Isajah Deburgo exploded for 33 points and visiting Durham School of the Arts held on to defeat Graham in a Mid-State 2-A Conference game.

Jacob Wade had 11 points and Justin Glover scored 10 for the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-0).

Nick Russell and Christian Titus scored 18 points each for the Red Devils (1-9, 0-3), while Alex Godley contributed 14 points.

Russell and Godley hit four 3-pointers each for Graham.

■ THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 88, LEE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 22: At Sanford, Ryan Roberts scored 19 points to lead six players in double figures as The Burlington School annihilated host Lee Christian School in a Mid-Carolina Conference game.

JiLil Michael and Lars Nielson added 15 points each for the Spartans (13-5, 5-0).

Jesse Walters (13 points), Mylyjael Poteat (13 points) and Kuluel Mading (10 points) also made contributions for The Burlington School.

The Spartans hit eight 3-pointers as a team, with Walters and Nielson draining three each.

Lee Christian dropped to 0-10, 0-4.