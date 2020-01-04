BASKETBALL
Ledford throttles Oak Grove
Walker Lackey scored 29 points as Ledford throttled Oak Grove 67-38 in a Central Carolina Conference game on Friday in Midway.
Brenner White added 11 for the Panthers, who are now 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the CCC.
Sakori Poole led Oak Grove (5-7 overall, 2-5 CCC) with 9 points and Cole Johnston had 8.
Ledford is at East Davidson on Tuesday and Oak Grove is at Thomasville.
Ledford girls down Oak Grove
Ledford’s girls prevailed 37-33 over Oak Grove in defensive battle on Friday in Midway.
Sarah Ledbetter led the Panthers (7-4 overall, 5-2 CCC) with 10 points.
Oak Grove (7-6 overall, 2-5 CCC) was led by Zaire Jones with 11 points.
Lexington JVs get sweep
Lexington swept a pair of JV games against South Rowan on Friday, with the girls winning 51-27 and the boys on the front end of a 55-42 score.
Nazaria Cuthrell paced the Lexington girls with 39 points and Life Yim led the boys with 13 points.
East JV boys lose to Salisbury
East Davidson fell 76-35 to Salisbury in a JV boys game on Friday.
Badin Gusa led the Eagles with 13 points. Zack Moore had 8 points and 7 rebounds. Phoenix Barrett had 6 points and 12 rebounds,
East is now 1-8 and hosts Ledford on Tuesday.
West girls pound Bulldogs
Gracy Brame led four players in double figures with 15 points as West Davidson’s pounded Thomasville 62-42 in a Central Carolina Conference game on Friday.
Haley Lowe scored 14 points, Sarah Rabon had 12 and Ainslee Conrad 11.
The Dragons are now 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the CCC.
Union Grove boys win
Union Grove beat Calvary Christian 71-53 on Friday in Arcadia.
Jackson Koontz led the Patriots with 18 points, Josh Sugut contributed 17 and Josh Patterson had 11.
Union Grove improved to 10-2.