MEBANE — Aniyah Vanhook and Molina Williams scored 13 points each to lead The Burlington School past host Eastern Alamance 47-41 in the semifinals of the Holiday Hoopla for girls' basketball Friday night.

Williams added 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and six steals for the Spartans (6-5), who play Rolesville in the championship at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Ayanna Griggs chipped in nine points and six rebounds for The Burlington School, which built a 16-6 first-quarter lead before taking a 12-point lead into halftime.

Samantha Walker had eight points for the Spartans.

Laila Anderson paced the Eagles (5-2) with 14 points, while Hali Watkins contributed 12 points. Kyra Jones had eight points for Eastern Alamance, which faces Williams High School in the third-place game at 3 p.m.

• ROLESVILLE 57, WILLIAMS 47: At Mebane, a cascade of third-quarter turnovers proved costly for Williams High School as it fell to Rolesville 57-47 in the semifinals of the Holiday Hoopla.

Rolesville scored 30 points in the third quarter and built a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter after Williams led 23-20 at halftime. “Turnovers and we didn’t concentrate. We talked about it before we left the locker room,” first-year Williams coach Andrea Stinson said. “You can talk and talk, but still they’ve got to do it.” Jainasia Bailey scored 13 points and Makayla Crawley added 11 with three made 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (6-2). “We did some great things,” Stinson said. “We just have a few turnovers to take care of. We turned it over like 10 times in the third quarter and they scored on them.” Kashara Simpson paced the Rams (11-1) with 20 points. The Bulldogs play in the third-place game at 3 p.m. today. • SOUTHERN ALAMANCE 41, RALEIGH BROUGHTON 25: At Pittsboro, Alyssa Jacobson supplied 19 points and 14 rebounds as Southern Alamance defeated Raleigh Broughton in the Northwood Holiday Tournament. Jacobson hit four 3-pointers for the Patriots (2-6), who led 24-14 at halftime.

Caitlyn Russell grabbed 11 rebounds for Southern Alamance and Alexis Curtis had five steals.

Ella Kate Jordan led Raleigh Broughton (1-9) with eight points.

• WESTERN ALAMANCE 66, LINCOLN CHARTER 39: At Denver, Lydia Stucker scored 18 points and the Warriors whipped Lincoln Charter in the Lincoln Charter Holiday Tournament.

Allie Quinn’s 14 points and Hannah Russell’s 12 added to the offensive efforts of the Warriors (8-1), who outscored Lincoln Charter 40-17 in the second half.

Western Alamance plays Gaston Day in the tournament’s championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Lauren Horton scored 13 points and Felicity Fields provided 12 for the Eagles (7-3).

Boys' basketball

At Mebane, Shamare Rogers hit a game-tying 3-pointer as time expired and Dylantae James made the game-winning free-throw after a technical foul was called on host Eastern Alamance as Cummings High School prevailed 77-76 in the consolation bracket of the Holiday Hoopla.

Jaylen Haith led the Cavaliers (3-4) with 19 points and eight rebounds, with James adding 17 points. Devin Satterfield (15 points, four assists), Cevion Lea (13 points, four assists) and Rogers (10 points) also made contributions for Cummings.

The Eagles fell to 0-4.

• WILLIAMS 55, ST. PAULS 52: At Mt. Hermon, Jamauree Haith posted 19 points for the Bulldogs in the Southern Alamance Holiday Classic.

Jeremiah King totalled 14 points for the Bulldogs (5-3).

Williams plays North Davidson, which defeated Southern Alamance 81-43, in the tournament championship at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Jeyvian Tatum registered 14 points to lead St. Pauls (6-3).

• THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 57, GARNER 54: At Raleigh, JaDun Michael hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to crown The Burlington School the champion of the Kyran Bowman bracket in the John Wall Invitational.

Mylyjael Poteat went 7 of 7 from the field and 5 of 5 on free throws to score 19 points for the Spartans (12-5) in a game at Raleigh Broughton. Michael finished with 15 points. Kuluel Mading provided nine points and 12 rebounds while JiLil Michael grabbed 10 rebounds. Christopher Nobles led Garner (10-3) with 15 points. Daveon Dunn supplied 13 points. • SOUTHEAST GUILFORD 73, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 46: At Gibsonville, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart scored 13 points as the Falcons won a consolation-bracket game in the Eastern Guilford Christmas Holiday Tournament. Connor Johnson’s 16 points and five rebounds paced the Royals (3-6). Luke Wilburn scored 10 points. Taj Raleigh and Hunter Seagraves finished with 12 points apiece for the Falcons (3-8).