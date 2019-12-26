For. Dec. 16-21

Living Water senior basketball player Malachi Borders has been instrumental in the Warriors’ success as he’s averaging 13.2 points and 7.2 assists per game. Borders has helped the Warriors to an overall record of 11-1 and a 6-0 conference record.

Has this season been a fun one so far?

“The season has been great. We were undefeated up until this past week, so the confidence throughout the team has been great. The wins have come with the hard work we put in.”

How has the transition been so far after transferring from Lejeune?

“It’s been good. It’s probably the best decision I made. Living Water accepted me with open arms. I’ve been playing with my teammates for a long time, so the transition from Lejeune to Living Water was perfect.”

What’s the biggest adjustment you’ve had to overcome?

“I don’t necessarily think there’s been a big adjustment because Lejeune was a smaller school with a graduating class around 90 people, and Living Water has a graduating class of about 19 people. The biggest thing is meeting new people and adjusting to the private school aspect of things.”

What did you work on during the offseason?

“Quickness. I’ve been working with coach Trever (Hardin) since I was at Lejeune. From last February, I would drive from on base to off base to go to Living Water and work out. He’s helped me perfect my game to where he sees it needs to be.”

Is being a facilitator on the court an aspect of your game you pride yourself in?

“It is. I’m a big fan of facilitating, and being a pass-first point guard is something not really seen now. My biggest thing is setting my teammates up for success to where they need to be because I think the thing that brings a team together is knowing that your point guard can give you the ball to where you can succeed.”

What goals do you have this season?

“To play better defense, and become a better teammate. I want to be a better teammate off the court. I always tell my teammates that if they need anything to contact me. Last year, I was a leader, but not necessarily a leader to where I needed it to be.”