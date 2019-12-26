For Dec. 16-21

Richlands junior basketball player Arianna Hamilton has been a key player for the Wildcats. Hamilton recorded 43 points in an 82-79 double overtime win against conference foe Trask. Hamilton’s efforts have helped the Wildcats to an undefeated start in conference play.

Have you played to your personal standard this year?

“I don’t think so. I need to get my team more involved like I was used to last year, and play like how I was last year. I don’t feel like I’m fully playing like that yet.”

What’s been the team’s mindset as of lately?

“We just have been trying to play more as a team because the first few games, we weren’t really playing together as we should. When we started conference play, coach Kelly gave us a talk and said that when we get everyone involved and help each other, the game will be easier to play.”

What are the team goals this season?

“We want to get better as individuals and as a team. The team this year is basically going to be the team next year as we’re all young and have a few seniors this year. We want to prepare ourselves for next year and do as good as we can.”

Individual goals?

“I want to get better at the free throw line, getting more assists and steals, playing more defense and just helping my team out as much as possible.”

What’s been the biggest improvement you’ve seen in your game?

“I’d say ball handling. There’s a lot of pressure on me to handle the ball as best as I can since I’m the primary ball-handler now.”

What do you need to improve on going forward?

“I need to improve on being consistent throughout my games.”