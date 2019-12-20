Mylyjeal Poteat put up 27 points and 18 rebounds as The Burlington School defeated visiting Amherst (N.Y.) by 89-56 on Thursday night in boys' basketball.

JiLil Michael added 17 points and JaDun Michael had 16 points for the Spartans (10-4), who compiled eight baskets from 3-point range. Lars Nilsen checked in with 13 points.

Amherst fell to 4-2.

• RIVER MILL 80, GRAHAM 60: At Graham, Chase Mebane scored 35 points as River Mill defeated host Graham on the opening night of the Don Amos Holiday Classic.

Cameron Lutterloh scored 13 points and Corey Barfield added 12 for the Jaguars (11-3), who led 41-33 at halftime.

Alex Godley made five 3-pointers and led the Red Devils (0-8) with 17 points, while Christian Titus and Fletcher Strickland provided 13 and 11, respectively.

River Mill moves to the 5 p.m. final Saturday. Graham will play at 3:30 p.m. in a consolation game.

• ORANGE 74, WILLIAMS 56: Wednesday at Hillsborough, Machai Holt pumped in a game-high 24 points to lead Orange past visiting Williams High School in a non-conference game.

Jerec Thompson chipped in 14 points for the Panthers (7-1), hitting four 3-pointers, while Joey McMullin scored 13 points.

Jamauree Haith paced the Bulldogs (4-3) with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Alijah Richmond contributed 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Williams, which trailed 35-33 at halftime before being outscored 24-11 in the third quarter.

Winter track and field

On Wednesday, Durham School of the Arts swept the Mid-State 2-A Conference meet at Cummings High School.

On the boys' side, the Bulldogs had a team score of 104 1/2, with Carrboro (41), North Carolina School of Science & Math (30), Cummings (29) and Reidsville (7 1/2) rounding out the field.

Aazon Timmons finished first in the 55-meter hurdles (7.9 seconds) and triple jump (42 feet, 2 inches) for Cummings, while placing in a three-way tie for first in the 55 at 6.7 seconds with teammate Christian Gore and Carrboro's Rodrigo Rosales.

In the girls' competition, DSA posted a team score of 127, while Cummings (82), Carrboro (46), N.C. School of Science & Math (35), Graham (5) and Reidsville (2) completed the field.

Kendall Jordan claimed first in the 500 (1:23.9) and high jump (5-00) for Cummings. She finished second in the 55 hurdles (8.2).

Allysia Farrar had a first-place finish in the 55 (6.8) and placed second in the 500 at 1:24.4 for the Cavaliers. Teammate Tamesia Pinnix checked in at first in the 55 hurdles (8.1) and long jump (15-09).