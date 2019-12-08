CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In a bit of a twist on his usual all business approach upon scoring a touchdown, Tee Higgins spent an extra minute on his back in the end zone staring straight up at the stars and taking in the moment if only for a brief few extra seconds.

The Clemson receiver is an avid follower of the "act like you’ve been there before" mantra when catching yet another touchdown pass but when you’ve scored as many as the speedy 6-foot-4 junior nobody’s going to blame you for savoring one on occasion. He had plenty to enjoy during Saturday’s 62-17 win over Virginia for a fifth-consecutive ACC Championship.

Besides, not only did that particular play – a seven-yard catch with less than a minute to go before halftime giving the Tigers a 31-7 lead – give Higgins seven catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns prior to the intermission, it also put him on the brink of history.

"I don’t know, I just felt…it was just great," Higgins said of the play. "That second touchdown, I don’t know why but I just enjoyed that one the most simply because I knew I was close to getting the record. I never knew if I was going to go back in the game or not so I just enjoyed it."

Sitting next to him at the postgame podium, coach Dabo Swinney said he was sure Higgins’ mother in attendance wasn’t nearly as mellow in the moment.

"I’ll guarantee you his mama wasn’t soaking it up. She was hooting and hollering and going crazy in the stands (Swinney has long noted Higgins mother can be heard through the noise at most games). She was having a ball up there with his sister I’m sure."

Higgins did re-enter the game and before departing for good prior to the start of the fourth quarter caught that record-tying third touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence. He finished with career highs of nine receptions for 182 yards and became the second in program history (with DeAndre Hopkins) with three receiving touchdowns in two games, doing it twice the past three. He also became just the 11th player in school history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

The receiving yardage and touchdown catches are ACC Championship records.

But the biggest achievement of the night was that third touchdown catch gave him 27 for his career in tying him for the school record with Hopkins and Sammy Watkins, a pair of guys who have now combined for 84 touchdowns and 12,449 yards in the NFL. Lawrence completed 16 of 22 passing for 302 yards with four touchdowns, extending his own school and ACC record to eight straight games with at least three touchdown throws.

Higgins was the obvious choice as the game’s MVP although Swinney held off on bestowing a second obvious honor in not presenting Higgins with the game ball as an outstanding performer.

"I told him I'm not giving him a game ball," Swinney said. "The next touchdown he gets he's going to get a game ball. He'll stand alone (as the all-time leader in touchdown catches). I'm just really proud of Tee and what he's done, and our offensive line and Trevor was unbelievable again. He's just been amazing really all year."

Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said of Higgins, "Wow" before adding, "It’s just speed, athleticism and a dynamic football player. But I really can't say that just about him. You could put that moniker or those labels on just about anyone that touches the ball for Clemson. I think he's one of a group of very strong weapons."

Higgins’ second touchdown came over the middle of the end zone with a Cavalier draped on his back and then in the third quarter he caught a 54-yarder that was underthrown by Lawrence. Higgins did what he’s done so often and as good as anybody in the country, making a quick-twitch adjustment to the ball and snatching it at the high point away from the defender.

Higgins also made a tremendous sideline circus catch where he looked like a ballet dancer deftly keeping the tip of his shoe on the turf as he stretched out fully to snag a ball that looked destined to be out of reach and out of bounds.

"I put that kind of far out (on the sideline) because he had a guy on his back and was afraid it was too far out," Lawrence said. "And the (long one) I definitely underthrew some, he’s just so fast he got out like 40 yards when I still hadn’t thrown it yet and I really had to rear back. He’s a great player and you put it anywhere near him and 80 percent of the time he’s going to make the catch."