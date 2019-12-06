On the eve of perhaps the biggest game of his career, Chapman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo has earned one of the state’s highest individual football honors.

Colasurdo was named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year on Friday. He is the first Chapman player and ninth local player to earn the honor since the award’s inception in 1985, joining Tony Rice, Roscoe Crosby, Willy Korn, Marcus Lattimore, Shuler Bentley, Quinshad Davis, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and Austin Scott.

Colasurdo has helped lead the Panthers to Saturday’s 3A state title game in a remarkable senior season. He has thrown for 2,855 yards and 35 touchdowns on the year, completing 69 percent of his passes. He’s rushed for 394 yards and 14 more touchdowns, averaging 6.68 yards per carry.

Colasurdo said he was surprised by the award.

“I got an email this morning, and Coach (Mark) Hodge texted me,” he said. “There was a little bit of disbelief. They sent me a cool video, and it was really special.”

Colasurdo said the honor is something the entire Chapman team can take pride in.

“I was talking about it this morning with my parents,” he said. “We were talking about how God has blessed me with these teammates and this team. This is really something special that doesn’t happen often, and this is as big as anything in my career.”