RANDLEMAN — The Tigers took the best South Granville had to offer - and they turned them away.

Randleman’s stifling defense kept the Vikings’ vaulted running offense out of the endzone and quarterback Coby Price and backs Robby Rich and Dawson Edwards provided the offense, accounting for all four touchdowns on the way to a 28-7 victory in the NCHSAA 2AA East playoffs Friday night at Charles R. Gregory Stadium.

"What a great feeling. Just proud of the guys," said RHS coach Shane Handy. "They answered the bell."

The win advances RHS into the East Regional final - someplace the Tigers have not been since 1983, coincidentally, the last of three consecutive state football championships for the Tigers with the stadium’s namesake at the helm of the program. RHS will host Salisbury, a 12-7 winner over Hertford County.

Price, who attempted only three passes last week and only completed one in the win over East Duplin, found a groove Friday night as the Vikings packed the box and piled-on to stop tailback Na’Hiem Lilly, which kept the 2,000-yard sophomore in check for the most part — with a TD run and another setting up a first-and-goal inside the five called back for penalties.

Price was 7-for-11 for 165 yards, but more importantly, hit Robby Rich for two scores.

"I just felt like we had to attack aerial. They were coming already for the run," said the junior quarterback. "I felt like if I could just step up and just air is out, I felt like we’d be fine. We looked good tonight."

"Coby stayed in the pocket and threw the ball unbelievably," Handy said. "Robby Rich finally got exactly what he deserved. The right time was tonight. HE had a heck of a game offensively and defensively."

South Granville had crossed midfield the first two possessions, but the defense held fast, including a fourth-down stop with their backs near the redzone at their 32. But this time, Randleman’s offense responded with Price and Rich connecting for the games first score to open the second quarter. That came thanks to a big 20-yard catch by Dawson Edwards on a 3rd-and-9 to get RHS into Viking territory. Two plays later, Price hit Rich on the right sideline to open the second for a 48-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead 12 seconds into the quarter.

But in just 14 more seconds, South answer with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Bryson McCall and just like that, the game was deadlocked, 7-7.

Another stand by the RHS defense, held up in a redzone drive, with aid from a penalty on a 4th-and-1 run, backing the ball up, and then a bad snap on that ensuing fourth down gave RHS the ball at the SG 49 with just under 2 minutes left in the half.

Price then found Edwards, who made a great stab on a 23-yard sideline streak for a first down and later, Price hit Rich with a stretching catch on a post which the senior hauled in for his second catch - and touchdown with 14.7 seconds left and a 14-7 halftime lead.

"It was awesome," Rich said of his two TD night. "I can’t think of a better feeling than knowing my coaches trust me like that, my teammates trust me. It’s just a fantastic feeling."

The second half, belonged to the Tigers.

"Our D-line with (Alberto) Plata, Dakota (Call) and Christian James, unbelievable night," Handy said of his defense, holding an offense averaging over 300 yards per game to just 112. "Then (Steven) Trim comes in and does a great job at nose guard when Dakota got hurt. Linebackers attacked well … just great team effort on defense."

RHS forced a 3-and-out to open the second half and then the Tigers marched down the field to open its lead. Dominick Poole took a wide receiver screen 36 yards to flip the field.

Then Edwards hauled in a huge fourth-down conversion — from 4th-and-8, from the SG 25 for Price’s third TD pass — who then added the icing with a 26-yard gallop off-tackle and into the endzone to complete the win,

"We ran a wheel route. Coby threw a great ball over the outside linebackers’ head. I just made a play on it," Edwards said of his first TD. "(On the TD run) I saw Dakota Call go up in the hole and pick off the linebacker," Edwards said of his final TD run. "It was 1-on-1, made a move and went to the pylon."

Randleman will now move into the East Regional final for the first time since 1983 - a state championship season, the final in a run of three-straight for the Tigers. And the players are enjoying the run.

"This great," Edwards said. "It’s just great to come out here in front of a great fan base and play football."

"It’s phenomenal. We’re just trying to leave our legacy in Randleman," Rich added.

And Tiger Nation has one more night at home.