It was the perfect night for making history in Vale.

VALE - Playing in their first home playoff game in school history, the West Lincoln Rebels (10-3) continued their winning ways with a 29-21 second-round 2AA playoff win over South Point at Douglas C. Leonhardt Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

The two teams traded scores back-and-forth throughout the contest, with neither team building more than an eight-point advantage.

TURNING POINT: After the Red Raiders (6-7) tied the game at 21-all on Devon King’s 8-yard touchdown run with 5:42 to play in the game, West Lincoln marched 80 yards on 10 plays capped by Canon Bridges three-yard scoring run to retake the lead with just 1:25 remaining. Quarterback Mason Huitt then scored on the 2-point conversion run to give Rebels an 8-point advantage.

STAR OF THE GAME: Bridges ran for a game-high 163 yards on 33 carries, with touchdown runs of two and three yards. The senior now stands at 2,216 yards on the season, just 70 shy of the Lincoln County single-season record.

NOTES: Junior running back Hunter Hogue was a workhorse for South Point, carrying 22 times for 156 yards and two scores. West Lincoln’s Huitt added 104 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns for the Rebels. The win was West Lincoln’s 10th of the year, most in school history.

WHAT’S NEXT: West Lincoln will travel to Shelby (11-1) next Friday to take on the top-seeded Golden Lions in the third round of the NCHSAA 2AA playoffs. Shelby defeated Maiden 49-7 on Friday to advance.