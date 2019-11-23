HAVELOCK — Western Alamance couldn't hold double-figure leads in a 31-24 loss to host Havelock in Friday night's Class 3-A East Region second-round game of the state playoffs.

The Warriors (9-4) were looking for their second road upset of the postseason. Their 17-7 halftime lead didn't hold up.

Kamarro Edmonds scored on 60- and 49-yard runs in the fourth quarter for second-seeded Havelock (11-1), which took the lead for the first time. Will Ferry's 32-yard field goal extended margin.

Earlier, 10th-seeded Western Alamance's lead was 14-0 until Edmonds scored on a 50-yard run.

Western Alamance's first points came on Tyrone Slade's 62-yard run. Kendall McKoy's 2-yard run helped the Warriors to a 14-0 lead.

Joshua Karty's 24-yard field goal in the final minute of the first half extended Western Alamance's lead.

It was 24-13 after McKoy had another 2-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Then Havelock, which plays host to Eastern Alamance in the third round, took charge.

• LEE COUNTY 33, SOUTHERN ALAMANCE 12: At Sanford, East Region top-seed Lee County held serve with a victory against No. 9 seeded Southern Alamance in the Class 3-AA state playoffs.

The Patriots (9-4) got on the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard run from quarterback David Hines with 3:42 remaining and a 77-yard touchdown pass from Hines to Hunter Harrelson with 1:12 to go.

Hines completed three passes for 108 yards as Southern Alamance was held to 180 total yards.

AJ Boulware had a pair of touchdown runs (28, 13 yards) and finished with 138 yards rushing on 24 carries for Lee County (13-0).

Jackson Lamb started the scoring for Lee County with an 8-yard run.

Larry Baldwin scored from 1 yard out and Colin Johnson hit Jayden Chalmers with an 18-yard scoring pass to cap the scoring for the Yellow Jackets.

Lee County will play host to No. 5 seed Clayton Cleveland, a 35-14 winner against Greenville Conley, in the third round.

• WEST STOKES 26, EASTERN RANDOLPH 21: At King, quarterback Amon Conrad accounted for all four of host West Stokes’ touchdowns in a Class 2-A state-playoff victory.

Conrad threw touchdowns to Chris Brown, Kelin Parsons and Palmer Elliot for fourth-seeded West Stokes (10-3). Conrad added a short-yardage rushing touchdown.

Cade Snotherly threw touchdown passes to Osiris Ross and Kaemen Marley for fifth-seeded Eastern Randolph (10-3). Tavis McAdoo scored on a 10-yard run.

Eastern Randolph led 15-6 at halftime. West Stokes scored the first 20 points of the second half.